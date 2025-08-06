Alliance Pipeline calls for expressions of interest in new transportation capacity to Alberta’s Industrial Heartland

CALGARY, AB– (July 25, 2025) – Alliance Pipeline Limited Partnership (Alliance) is soliciting non-binding expressions of interest for a new short-haul point-to-point transportation service on the Canadian segment of its system in northwest Alberta with delivery to a new meter station in Fort Saskatchewan.

As part of its proposed point-to-point service offering, Alliance has initiated a feasibility study for up to 350 million standard cubic feet per day of incremental capacity with an anticipated in-service date of late 2029.

Alliance’s proposed point-to-point service would create a new short-haul transportation service distinct from Alliance’s existing long-haul transportation service to Chicago. Services will not be able to be combined with existing Alliance services.

Expressions of interest:

All interested parties, including – but not limited to – producers and potential Fort Saskatchewan end-users, are asked to connect with Alliance at the contact below by September 5, 2025, and will be provided with a confidentiality agreement to facilitate discussions.

Please direct all inquiries to:

David Bang

Senior Representative, Commercial Services

Pembina Pipeline

aplcommercial@pembina.com

403-231-6348

About the Alliance Pipeline system:

The Alliance Pipeline system consists of a 3,848 kilometre (2,391 mile) integrated Canadian and U.S. natural gas transmission pipeline system, delivering rich natural gas from the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the Williston Basin to the Chicago market hub. The Alliance system has been in commercial service since December 2000 and, through an innovative suite of customer-focused services, delivers an average of 1.6 billion standard cubic feet of natural gas per day. The Alliance Pipeline system is fully owned and operated by Pembina Pipeline Corporation.