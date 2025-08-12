New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Aug. 12
|Parts & Equipment Runner
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Aug. 11
|Journeyperson Electrician
|Strike Group
|Winnipeg
|Aug. 8
|Field Operator
|Astara Energy Corp.
|Consort
|Aug. 8
|Field Operator
|Astara Energy Corp.
|Beaverlodge / Hythe
|Aug. 8
|Lead Operator
|Astara Energy Corp.
|Beaverlodge / Hythe
|Aug. 8
|Millwright Coordinator
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Aug. 8
|Electrical Coordinator
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Aug. 8
|Operations Readiness Advisor
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Aug. 7
|CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (WCT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Whitecourt
|Aug. 6
|Site Administrator
|Strike Group
|Prince George
|Aug. 6
|Well Testing Operators
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Aug. 6
|Geologist – Contract
|Highvale Energy Ltd.
|Calgary
|Aug. 6
|Geophysicist
|Highvale Energy Ltd.
|Calgary