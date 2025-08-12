New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

BOE Report

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Aug. 12 Parts & Equipment Runner Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Aug. 11 Journeyperson Electrician Strike Group Winnipeg
Aug. 8 Field Operator Astara Energy Corp. Consort
Aug. 8 Field Operator Astara Energy Corp. Beaverlodge / Hythe
Aug. 8 Lead Operator Astara Energy Corp. Beaverlodge / Hythe
Aug. 8 Millwright Coordinator Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Aug. 8 Electrical Coordinator Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Aug. 8 Operations Readiness Advisor Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Aug. 7 CEMENT TWIN OPERATOR – (WCT) Trican Well Service Ltd. Whitecourt
Aug. 6 Site Administrator Strike Group Prince George
Aug. 6 Well Testing Operators Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Aug. 6 Geologist – Contract Highvale Energy Ltd. Calgary
Aug. 6 Geophysicist Highvale Energy Ltd. Calgary
