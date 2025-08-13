Ottawa funds $25M for companies to build EV chargers, buy natural gas-powered trucks

OTTAWA – The federal government announced $25 million in funding today for companies to build more than 850 electric vehicle chargers, mostly in Quebec.

The money will also help companies finance the purchases of natural gas-powered transport and recycling trucks to help companies lower emissions.

According to the government nearly one quarter of Canada’s total annual emissions comes from transportation, with a significant amount from medium to heavy-duty vehicles — such as eighteen-wheelers.

A report released last year suggested Canada continues to fall behind on meeting the need for EV charging stations.

Montreal-based consultant Dunsky Energy and Climate estimated Canada needed 52,000 chargers by this year.

A database maintained by Natural Resources Canada shows the country currently has about 36,000.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 13, 2025.