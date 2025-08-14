Whitecap Resources Inc. confirms monthly dividend for August 2025 of $0.0608 per share

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 14, 2025 /CNW/ – Whitecap Resources Inc. (“Whitecap”) (TSX: WCP) confirms that a cash dividend of Cdn. $0.0608 per common share in respect of August operations will be paid on September 15, 2025 to shareholders of record on August 31, 2025. This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada).

About Whitecap

Whitecap is a leading Canadian company focused on the development of oil and natural gas plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Whitecap’s objective is to deliver significant returns to shareholders through a combination of profitable organic growth, a sustainable base dividend, opportunistic share repurchases and investment grade financial strength.

SOURCE Whitecap Resources Inc.

