Western Energy Services Corp. announces appointment of Chief Financial Officer

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 15, 2025 /CNW/ – Gavin Lane, President and CEO of Western Energy Services Corp. (the “Company“ or “Western“) (TSX: WRG) announces the appointment of Orson Ross as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO“) of Western effective September 15, 2025.

Over his 25+ year career Mr. Ross has held various executive level finance roles in publicly traded companies. Mr. Ross’s most recent roles include Chief Financial Officer at Cleantek Industries Inc., and VP, Finance at Dexterra Group Inc. and Source Energy Services.

In commenting on Mr. Ross’s appointment Mr. Lane stated: “We are pleased to welcome Mr. Ross to the Western team. His extensive background in finance combined with oil and gas services sector experience will enhance the strategic depth of our organization.”

With this appointment, interim CFO Chantel Calancia will return to her role as Director, External Reporting.

About Western

Western is a progressive energy services company which provides contract drilling services through its division, Horizon Drilling in Canada, and its wholly owned subsidiary, Stoneham Drilling Corporation in the United States. Additionally, Western provides production services in Canada through its division, Eagle Well Servicing which provides well servicing and its division Aero Rental Services which provides oilfield rental services.

Forward-Looking Statements and Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The use of any of the words “expected”, “will” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. More particularly and without limitation, this press release contains forward-looking statements and information are based on the expectations and assumptions made by Western in light of its experience and current understanding of the plan for the appointment of the CFO role. Although Western believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements and information are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements and information as Western cannot give any assurance that they will prove to be correct. Since forward-looking statements and information address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. The forward-looking statements and information contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and Western does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, unless so required by applicable securities laws.

