Clearview reports 2025 second quarter results

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 28, 2025 /CNW/ – Clearview Resources Ltd. (“Clearview” or the “Company“) announces it has filed its financial and operational results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025. The Company’s interim financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 can be found on SEDAR+ and on the Company’s website, www.clearviewres.com, under the Investors tab.

Sale Transaction Update

In addition, the Company announces that further to its news release dated August 18, 2025, it has obtained an interim order from the Alberta Court of King’s Bench (“Interim Order“) in connection with the arrangement between the Company, its shareholders, and a publicly traded oil and gas company (the “Purchaser“), whereby the Purchaser has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Clearview by way of statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta) (“Transaction“).

Pursuant to the Transaction and in connection with the Interim Order, the Company has called a special meeting of shareholders to be held on Friday, October 10, 2025 at 2:00 pm (the “Meeting“), and established a record date with respect to the Meeting of September 10, 2025.

Through the Interim Order, Clearview is authorized to proceed with various matters related to the Transaction, including holding the Meeting at which the Company will seek shareholder approval of the Transaction.

Further details about the Meeting, the matters to be presented thereat, and how to vote will be made available to shareholders in advance of the Meeting, including in a management information circular. Shareholders are not required to take any action at this time in respect of the Meeting.

