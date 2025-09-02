Enbridge gives go ahead for two natural gas transmission projects

CALGARY – Enbridge Inc. says it is going ahead with a pair of natural gas transmission projects.

The company says it expects to spend US$300 million on the Algonquin Reliable Affordable Resilient Enhancement project which will increase deliveries from the Algonquin Gas Transmission pipeline to existing local distribution company customers in the U.S. Northeast.

Subject to government and regulatory approvals, Enbridge says it expects to complete the project in 2029.

Enbridge also says it has reached a final investment decision to go ahead with the Eiger Express Pipeline, through its Matterhorn joint venture.

The Eiger pipeline is designed to carry 2.5 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from the Permian Basin to the Katy area to serve the growing U.S. Gulf Coast liquefied natural gas market.

The project is expected to be completed in 2028.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 2, 2025.

Companies in this story: (TSX:ENB)