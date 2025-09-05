‘The sooner this gets done, the better’

From his desk in Marathon, Ont., a small community on the north shore of Lake Superior, Mayor Rick Dumas sees the concept of an energy corridor to Western Canada’s oil and gas as a chance to reshape his region’s future.

The Ontario government issued a request for proposals on August 7 for a feasibility study into the idea, which would move energy products from across the Prairies and Northern Ontario to consumers and exporters in the East.

“Projects like the East-West Energy Corridor are exactly what Northwestern Ontario has been calling for — an opportunity to be at the forefront of a nation-building initiative,” said Dumas, who is also president of the Northwestern Ontario Municipal Association, representing the districts of Kenora, Rainy River and Thunder Bay.

“It means new jobs, greater economic opportunity, and a real commitment to building a cleaner, stronger, and more resilient country together.”

The feasibility study will map potential pipeline routes linking Alberta to Southern Ontario’s refining sector and new tidewater ports, including on James Bay, Hudson Bay and the Great Lakes.

It will also assess the construction or expansion of a refinery, examine Indigenous equity opportunities, and even explore the creation of a Canadian strategic petroleum reserve.

Support for the corridor also comes from Southern Ontario, where the region’s petrochemical and energy industries depend on oil and gas supplies delivered by a pipeline that crosses Michigan.

“We believe this represents an opportunity to achieve both energy security for Ontario and Canada, and economic growth and diversification potential,” said Matthew Slotwinski, CEO of the Sarnia-Lambton Economic Partnership.

“Long-term, reliable and secure feedstock supply is necessary for the sustained success and potential growth of our current operations.”

The Sarnia-Lambton region is home to Ontario’s largest concentration of energy infrastructure, including refineries, chemical plants, power generators, and Enbridge Gas’s Dawn Hub, where much of the province’s natural gas supply is gathered for commercial distribution.

The region is also exploring new opportunities in liquefied natural gas (LNG), hydrogen, and alternative fuels.

“Very few of Ontario’s cars would drive, flights would fly, or homes would be heated without the products that originate from the Sarnia-Lambton energy and chemistry complex,” Slotwinski said.

“Our industry leaders need to be front and centre in identifying how they can be harnessed as part of any nation-building exercise.”

Labour groups are also throwing their weight behind the energy corridor initiative, pointing out that Michigan’s governor wants to shut down the pipeline that carries Canadian oil and gas through its borders.

Mike Gallagher, business manager of the International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE) Local 793, told CBC that he supports the corridor as a source of jobs and independence.

“As far as I’m concerned, the sooner this gets done, the better,” he said.

“A new pipeline would not only create jobs, it would strengthen our country’s independence and is exactly the kind of nation-building project that Prime Minister Carney promised to deliver.”

This article was originally produced by the Canadian Energy Centre. See the original article here.