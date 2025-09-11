Spearhead Sand Achieves Industry First in the WCSB

Calgary, AB – Spearhead Sand, in partnership with Parallax Energy and Liberty Energy, is proud to announce the successful completion of Canada’s first wet sand hydraulic fracturing operation in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin (WCSB).

In addition to sourcing the wet sand, Spearhead Sand deployed a new on-site sand storage system designed to streamline storage and delivery operations. This milestone represents a major advancement in the pursuit of innovative, efficient, and sustainable solutions for the Canadian energy industry.

“This achievement reflects the expertise, dedication, and operational excellence of all teams involved,” said Monte Hindbo, Spearhead Sand. “Working alongside Parallax Energy and Liberty Energy, we are proud to help pioneer technologies and methods that move the industry forward.”

Spearhead Sand and its partners remain committed to advancing innovation in sand supply, storage, and logistics while continuing to deliver value to clients and stakeholders across the Canadian energy sector.

Partners in this achievement:

Liberty Energy

Parallax Energy

Spearhead Sand

