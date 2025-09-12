Ottawa working with Alberta, oil companies on emissions cap: Minister

OTTAWA – Natural Resources Minister Tim Hodgson says The federal government is in discussions with Alberta and oil companies on the federal emissions cap for the oil and gas industry.

At a news conference in Winnipeg, Hodgson says both the province and industry agree with the government there needs to be a “fundamental change in the emissions intensity of the oilsands.”

He says they are in “productive” discussions on how they get to results, but will not “negotiate through the media” how that will be done.

He did not say whether the federal emissions cap would be cut.

The federal government last year announced it would impose an emissions cap on oil and gas production to lower emissions by 35 per cent compared with 2019 levels but it has not yet been implemented.

Environment Minister Julie Dabrusin says the government is still focused on the issue of climate change, and that they are reviewing feedback on the emission cap regulations.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 12, 2025.