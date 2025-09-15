Full Steam Ahead for Woodside Louisiana LNG

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Woodside Energy today celebrated the rapid progress in developing the $17.5 billion Louisiana LNG Project at a groundbreaking ceremony attended by leaders from the local community and state and federal governments.

Since announcing a final investment decision (FID) on the project on 29 April 2025, the construction workforce has ramped up to almost 900 personnel, with work on the first of three LNG trains now more than 22% complete.

The project, based in south-west Louisiana, is targeting first LNG production in 2029 from a three-train foundation development with capacity of 16.5 million tonnes per annum (Mtpa). The project has expansion capacity for two additional LNG trains and is fully permitted for total capacity of 27.6 Mtpa.

Woodside CEO Meg O’Neill told attendees at the ceremony she was proud to celebrate the progress on construction at Louisiana LNG.

“The project is a game-changer for Woodside, marking our biggest-ever investment in the US and representing the largest foreign direct investment in Louisiana’s history. It positions Woodside as a global LNG powerhouse and will deliver enduring returns to shareholders.

“Louisiana LNG will be a significant contributor to US LNG exports, supporting the nation’s role as a leading energy supplier to the world. It is expected to support tens of thousands of high-quality jobs in the US, strengthen global energy security and generate billions of dollars in local and national revenues, delivering long-term benefits to the communities where we operate.

“We appreciate the support the project has received from the local, Louisiana State and US Federal governments which understand the contribution that Louisiana LNG can make to the economy and energy supply.”

Woodside completed the sell-down of a 40% interest in Louisiana LNG Infrastructure LLC to New York-based investment firm Stonepeak in June. The company is continuing discussions with potential high-quality partners interested in acquiring equity in the project holding company Louisiana LNG LLC.

Louisiana LNG President Sarah Bairstow said she was pleased with the speed at which the project was progressing.

“Woodside is focused on the safe execution and delivery of Louisiana LNG. Construction activity under our contractor Bechtel is proceeding at pace. The facility is being constructed piece-by-piece in the US, meaning approximately 85% of the construction spend is local. At the same time, we continue to actively market US LNG in Europe and Asia, targeting delivery from 2029 onwards.”

What they’re saying about Louisiana LNG:

“Expanding US LNG exports expands American prosperity, supports jobs in the Gulf Coast region and strengthens the energy security of our allies and trading partners around the world. Projects like this send a signal to the rest of the world that the US is once again open for business and prepared to lead the world with President Trump’s American energy dominance agenda.”

– US Secretary for Energy, Chris Wright

“Louisiana LNG is another win for President Trump’s American Energy Dominance Agenda. Woodside Energy is breaking ground on a new LNG export terminal in the Gulf of America, creating more jobs for American workers and helping us sell energy to our friends and allies.”

– US Secretary of the Interior, Doug Burgum

“Woodside’s decision to invest in Louisiana is an unmistakable signal to the world that Louisiana is the epicentre of powering the globe.”

– Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry

“Woodside’s historic $17.5 billion investment in Calcasieu Parish is further evidence that our commitment to restoring American energy dominance is delivering real results.”

– US Speaker of the House Mike Johnson

“Louisiana fuels the nation. Thanks to President Trump’s leadership, breaking ground on this project means more jobs and a stronger future for our state’s energy industry.”

– US Senator Bill Cassidy

“Woodside’s investment further enhances Louisiana’s position as a leader in the LNG industry. Terminals in Calcasieu and Cameron Parishes are supplying clean, abundant, affordable energy on a global scale. These projects provide high-paying jobs and significant economic benefit to the surrounding communities, and they are critical to America’s energy security.”

– US Congressman Clay Higgins

“The City of Sulphur is excited that Woodside Energy has chosen Southwest Louisiana to be the home to their latest capital investment. As the LNG industry continues to expand in our region, we look forward to partnering with Woodside Energy in creating greater opportunities for our citizens and city.”

– Mayor of Sulphur Mike Danahay

“We are honored that Woodside has chosen a site at the Port of Lake Charles, a top-10 US port, for its record-setting liquefied natural gas export project. This $17.5 billion investment underscores the Port of Lake Charles’ status as the world’s leading LNG export hub and propels our region into an even more pivotal role in powering the global economy well into the 2030s.”

– Executive Director of the Port of Lake Charles Richert L. Self

About Woodside Energy

Woodside is a global energy company, operating across three continents. We provide the energy the world needs to heat homes, keep the lights on and support industry. Our resilient and diversified portfolio of oil, gas and new energy projects includes Louisiana LNG and Beaumont New Ammonia. Woodside is one of the largest oil and gas producers in the Gulf of America, where we are actively expanding production and exploring.

