Enerflex names Paul Mahoney as new chief executive officer

CALGARY – Enerflex Ltd. has named Paul Mahoney as the company’s new president and chief executive, effective Sept. 29.

Mahoney was group president, production and automation technologies at ChampionX Corp., which was acquired earlier this year by SLB.

Enerflex board chair Kevin Reinhart says Mahoney, who will also join the company’s board, is an accomplished and seasoned executive with broad industry experience.

The company says Preet Dhindsa, who has been serving as interim chief executive, will remain as senior vice-president and chief financial officer.

Joe Ladouceur, who served as interim CFO, will remain as vice-president treasury, tax, and insurance.

Enerflex provides equipment and services for the natural gas industry.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 16, 2025.

