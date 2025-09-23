Statement: CAOEC on opposition motion to repeal emissions cap

The Canadian Association of Energy Contractors (CAOEC) welcomes the opposition motion calling on the federal government to repeal the proposed emissions cap on Canada’s oil and gas sector. This motion recognizes the urgent need to prioritize economic growth, innovation, and the well-being of Canadian workers — particularly those in rural, remote, and Indigenous communities.

Canada must act now. It is time to focus on strengthening our economy and supporting workers across the country. If the federal government is serious about building Canada and ensuring our competitiveness on the world stage, it must remove the regulatory barriers that hinder investment in our industry. The emissions cap imposes unnecessary burdens that restrict innovation, deter investment, and limit job creation in a sector that is vital to our national economy. We urge the federal government to scrap the cap and collaborate with industry to advance policies that enhance Canada’s position as a global energy leader.

CAOEC stands ready to engage in constructive dialogue to achieve these shared objectives and secure a stronger, more competitive future for all Canadians.

— Mark Scholz, President & CEO, CAOEC

About CAOEC



The Canadian Association of Energy Contractors (CAOEC) represents 91 land drilling, offshore drilling, and service rig member companies on the frontlines of energy security and transformation. They operate a fleet of 372 drilling rigs and 685 service rigs in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Atlantic Canada. CAOEC’s members are varied and diverse, and include many small- and medium-sized enterprises that have been leaders in creating opportunities for young people, Indigenous communities, and middle-class workers.

For more information, contact:

An Tran – Strategic Communications Lead

Canadian Association of Energy Contractors

Phone: (403) 264-4311 ext. 118

Email: atran@caoec.ca