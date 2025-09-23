WCD and StackDX Announce Strategic Partnership to Unlock the Future of AI-Enabled Land Management

Transforming legacy records into actionable insights, accelerating digital transformation and smarter decision-making.

Calgary, AB – September 23, 2025 – WCD, Canada’s leader in back-office optimization, today announced a new imaging and digitization preferred partnership with StackDX, a leading technology provider of intelligent content and data management solutions for the energy industry. The partnership will deliver scalable, secure, and high-quality digitization services to power StackDX’s modular platform and transform how energy companies manage complex records.

Through this partnership, StackDX customers will benefit from WCD’s secure commercial-grade scanning capacity—processing up to three million images per month with 99.9% accuracy, combined with seamless workflow automation and direct integration into StackDX. From legacy land files to complex exploration records, WCD and StackDX are working together to ensure organizations can digitize, access and act on critical information faster to accelerate transactions, ensure compliance and strengthen stakeholder relationships.

“Digitization is the foundation for intelligent automation, and our partnership with StackDX ensures customers in the energy sector can accelerate that journey with confidence,” said Karen Brookman, President & CEO, WCD. “Together, we are at the forefront of helping enterprise customers modernize their back office by leveraging AI and delivering solutions that free people to focus on strategic, high value work to propel their business forward.”

Energy organizations are under increasing pressure to modernize. Regulatory and compliance requirements are intensifying, while hybrid workforces demand real-time access to accurate information. Legacy, paper-heavy processes slow operations and increase risk. By combining WCD’s expertise in secure digitization with StackDX’s AI-enabled content management platform, the partnership offers a unique integrated solution that goes beyond traditional imaging – delivering clarity, control, and smarter decision-making across the asset lifecycle.

“WCD has demonstrated proven expertise and reliability in digitization services, making them a trusted partner for supporting our clients’ digitization needs,” said Kyla Lawson, Founding Member, StackDX. “Their ability to scale, while maintaining quality and speed ensures our clients get the most from the StackDX platform—unlocking the value of their content and improving decision-making across the asset lifecycle.”

This partnership reflects WCD’s mission to transform back-office functions into drivers of business growth and competitive advantage. For StackDX, it extends the power of its platform by ensuring that legacy paper records can be digitized at scale and integrated seamlessly into clients’ existing environments. Together, the companies are helping energy organizations accelerate digital transformation, reduce risk, and unlock operational efficiencies by connecting unstructured documents with structured data, resulting in faster land deals, compliance and collaboration with regulators and Indigenous communities.

About WCD

WCD helps organizations rethink their back-office operations. As a leader in back-office optimization, we turn the back-office into a driver of data intelligence, business growth, and competitive advantage. Our approach connects people, process, data, and automation—eliminating low-value, repetitive tasks, accelerating workflows, improving accuracy, unlocking insights, and freeing your team to focus on what truly moves the business forward.

Build a Better Back-Office at wcdconnect.com.

About StackDX

StackDX is a leading provider of intelligent content and data management solutions purpose-built for the energy industry. Its modular platform is designed to connect unstructured documents with structured data, transforming how companies manage land, well, facility, environmental, and third-party records.

From digitizing legacy files to automating workflows and enabling real-time search, StackDX brings clarity and control to complex content ecosystems. With tools tailored to every part of the asset lifecycle, StackDX empowers teams to work smarter, faster, and more collaboratively.

Unlock the power of your documents. Optimize your workflows. Drive better decisions.

Find out more at stackdx.com.

Media Contacts:

WCD

Jennifer Brookman

Vice President, Revenue Operations & Innovation

Email: jbrookman@wcdconnect.com

StackDX

Hali Reardon

Lead, Accounts & Marketing

Email: hali@stackdx.com