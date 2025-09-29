Imperial announces restructuring to further advance its well-established strategy of increasing cash flow and delivering industry-leading shareholder returns

Leverages technology and global capability centres to deliver increased value

CALGARY, Alberta–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Imperial (TSE: IMO, NYSE American: IMO) today announced plans to further improve its industry-leading performance by centralizing additional corporate and technical activities in global business and technology centres, realizing substantial efficiency and effectiveness benefits from scale, integration and technology.

The restructuring is consistent with Imperial’s strategy to maximize value, using technology and leveraging the company’s relationship with ExxonMobil. With data availability and processing capabilities growing at an accelerating pace, the changes are designed to fully leverage globally available expertise to maximize the benefits of current technology and accelerate the cost-effective deployment of new technologies that drive value and enhance financial resilience.

“Leveraging the rapidly advancing technology environment and the growth of global capability centres, this restructuring plan advances our long-standing strategy of maximizing the value of our existing assets,” said John Whelan, Imperial’s Chairman, President and CEO. “At the same time, these actions enhance our foundation for future growth and position us to continue delivering industry-leading returns and long-term value for our shareholders.”

Imperial corporate guidance for 2025 is unchanged and the company is well positioned to meet or beat its medium-term production and unit cost targets for Kearl and Cold Lake. Additionally, as a result of the restructuring, the company anticipates it will achieve a reduction in annual expenses of $150 million by 2028. Larger benefits are expected over the longer-term as more fully leveraging the global scale and expertise of its major shareholder, ExxonMobil, will enable Imperial to further enhance cash flow growth by driving productivity improvements across its operations including higher production, reduced downtime, lower unit operating costs as well as project planning and execution excellence.

The restructuring will use a rigorous transition process and is expected to reduce employee roles by approximately 20% by the end of 2027. As part of this change, Imperial will further consolidate activities to its operating sites, enhancing collaboration, operational focus and execution excellence. As a result of these changes, the company expects to record a one-time restructuring charge of approximately $330 million before-tax in the third quarter of 2025.

“We recognize the considerable impact this restructuring will have on our employees and their families. We are deeply committed to supporting our employees through this transition,” said Whelan.

Throughout this transition, the company’s focus on safety and operational excellence will not change. Imperial remains committed to responsibly producing the energy and products Canadians rely on and supporting the communities where it operates.

