Large mineral rights transfer confirms identity of company that spent $45 MM on Montney rights at August 9th, 2023 Alberta Crown Land Sale – StackDX Intel

Back on August 9th, 2023, Alberta industry watchers were fascinated by a massive parcel of Montney rights that sold at the Alberta Crown Land Sale. 8,192 hectares (32 sections) of mineral rights fetched a massive $45.3 MM, one of largest parcels in many years. The price per area for this parcel was $5,532/ha.

The E&P company behind this purchase was represented by a land broker, so interested parties were left to guess who it might have been that was behind such a large purchase.

Today the identity of that company was spotted using public data market intelligence tools at StackDX Intel. The mineral rights have been transferred from that land broker to Shell Canada Limited.

Below (Figure 1) we show that mineral rights transfer (purple) alongside the pre-existing Crown mineral rights held by Shell Canada Limited (yellow).

Click here for more details on the StackDX suite of software solutions for oil & gas data, including client testimonials and case studies. Get access to this type of data and market intelligence insight for yourself at the link above.

Figure 1 – StackDX Intel activity map