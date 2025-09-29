Money for Nothing and the Natural Gas for Free – AECO Natural Gas Still Can’t Catch a Break

Canadian natural gas producers have endured one of the weakest pricing environments in recent memory. Even with the much-anticipated start-up of LNG Canada—an export facility designed to connect Canadian supply to global markets—domestic prices have stubbornly refused to break free of their slump. At times, they’ve even dipped into negative territory, underscoring just how imbalanced the market has become.

Prices Falling Through the Floor

Western Canadian gas hubs, particularly AECO, have faced extremely depressed prices throughout summer and into early fall. Oversupplied pipeline systems, limited storage, and seasonal demand swings have combined to push spot prices down to unsustainable levels. Episodes of negative pricing highlight the disconnect between abundant supply in Alberta and British Columbia and constrained takeaway capacity. Producers are often left with no choice but to pay buyers to take gas off their hands.

These market dynamics mean that, despite LNG Canada finally shipping its first volumes, the expected relief to local prices has yet to materialize. The project was heralded as a turning point for Canadian gas, a chance to tap into Asia’s energy-hungry markets and escape North America’s bottlenecks. But early exports are modest, and global LNG demand growth has been overshadowed by new liquefaction projects elsewhere, limiting the uplift Canadian producers had hoped for.

Why Gas Keeps Flowing: The Condensate Factor

One reason supply continues to swamp the market is that, for many producers, natural gas itself isn’t the primary prize. In the Montney formation—Canada’s most prolific gas play—drilling is often driven by condensate and other valuable natural gas liquids. Condensate is a key diluent for blending heavy crude, and it fetches a premium price in Western Canada.

This dynamic means that even when gas prices collapse, producers keep drilling because condensate economics more than justify the wells. The gas that comes along for the ride—produced as a by-product—floods into an already saturated system. As long as condensate remains profitable, the oversupply problem for gas may persist.

Why LNG Canada Hasn’t Yet Moved the Needle

Part of the issue lies in timing. LNG Canada is ramping up slowly, with additional trains and capacity expansions still to come in the future. Meanwhile, U.S. LNG projects have been scaling rapidly, capturing much of the global market’s upside. The result: Canadian gas continues to pile up behind pipeline and export constraints, keeping local benchmarks depressed even as international LNG prices remain higher.

Moreover, Canadian natural gas competes with renewables, U.S. shale gas, and volatile global energy demand. The combination of soft shoulder-season demand in North America and mild winters in recent years has further muted any price recovery.

Glimmers of Recovery Potential

Despite today’s bleak backdrop, the outlook is not entirely without hope. Several factors could support a future recovery in Canadian natural gas prices:

LNG Ramp-Up: As LNG Canada moves into full operation and potential expansions come online, more Western Canadian gas will finally find an outlet to Asia. Each incremental train will help absorb excess supply. Pipeline Expansions: Projects like the Coastal GasLink and potential future infrastructure improvements may help ease takeaway constraints, smoothing out seasonal bottlenecks. Rising Global LNG Demand: Over the medium term, Asian economies continue to shift from coal to gas, and Europe’s ongoing diversification away from Russian supply ensures a structural demand base for LNG. Canadian volumes—though late to the party—could still play a meaningful role. Changing Drilling Dynamics: If condensate prices soften or North American producers scale back liquids-rich drilling, associated gas volumes may slow, tightening the supply picture. Winter: Always the wildcard. Above all, weather remains the single most important swing factor. North American gas storage levels tend to be fairly consistent year to year, yet demand has steadily increased. One cold winter can rapidly burn through inventories and flip the market balance, driving dramatic price spikes. A prolonged cold snap could deliver the kind of jolt that producers have been waiting for.

For now, Canadian natural gas prices remain stuck in a painful trough, with even zero and negative values reflecting just how challenging the supply-demand mismatch has become. LNG Canada was supposed to be the pressure valve, and while it may yet prove to be one, the market will need patience. The paradox of the Montney—where condensate makes drilling attractive even as gas floods the system—only adds to the complexity.

The road to sustained recovery will likely depend not just on new export outlets, but also on shifts in liquids pricing and producer drilling behavior. Until then, Canadian producers remain caught in a frustrating cycle: sitting on vast reserves, but struggling to capture fair value for their gas molecules.