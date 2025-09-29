TotalEnergies CEO says he’d be surprised if all approved US LNG projects will be built

TotalEnergies CEO Patrick Pouyanne said on Monday he would be surprised if all U.S. LNG projects that have received regulatory approval will be built, citing the difficulty of finding willing long-term buyers and financing.

Pouyanne has previously warned that the United States is building too many liquefied natural gas plants, warning it could lead to a long-lasting glut in the market if all planned projects come online.

He added that Asian clients that are currently signing on to buy U.S. LNG long-term are doing so for political reasons rather than economic ones, as President Trump urges nations to buy more American liquefied natural gas to rebalance trade surpluses

