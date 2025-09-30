Canadian energy minister disappointed by Imperial Oil’s planned layoffs

EDMONTON – Canada’s energy minister says he’s disappointed with Imperial Oil’s plan to lay off 20 per cent of its workforce by 2027.

Tim Hodgson says he’s working to understand what went into the company’s decision and that the government will explore ways to support the workers losing their jobs.

Calgary-based Imperial says the cuts are part of a restructuring plan and would save the company about $150 million annually.

Company chairman John Whelan says the restructuring and layoffs will ensure Imperial continues to deliver returns and value for shareholders.

Whelan says he knows the layoffs will have a major impact on families and that the company is committed to helping them through the transition.

Hodgson says it’s his mission to make sure energy companies like Imperial stay prosperous as the government aims to make Canada an “energy superpower.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 30, 2025.