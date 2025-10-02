Statement: CAOEC applauds AB government’s leadership on advancing West Coast pipeline

The Canadian Association of Energy Contractors (CAOEC) strongly supports the Government of Alberta’s decision to act as the proponent for a new pipeline from Alberta to the northwest coast of British Columbia. This is exactly the kind of bold, decisive leadership Canada needs to secure its economic future and strengthen our position as a global energy superpower.

For too long, our industry has faced a critical barrier: lack of access to international markets. Every year without additional export capacity costs Canadians billions in lost revenues, investment, and jobs. Taking urgent action to develop additional pipeline capacity to the West Coast is essential to ensure Canada remains competitive, resilient, and capable of meeting the world’s growing demand for responsibly produced energy.

This project is not only about infrastructure — it is about securing prosperity for Canadian workers and families, especially those in rural, remote, and Indigenous communities who are central to our energy future. Alberta has taken a vital first step in harnessing Canada’s true energy potential, and our members stand ready to contribute their expertise, world-class technology, and highly skilled workforce.

CAOEC is committed to working with all levels of government, stakeholders, and communities to support the advancement of this major piece of infrastructure. The world needs more Canadian energy, and Canada needs the economic strength that only projects like this can deliver. Let’s get to work.

— Mark Scholz, President & CEO, CAOEC

About CAOEC

The Canadian Association of Energy Contractors (CAOEC) represents 91 land drilling, offshore drilling, and service rig member companies on the frontlines of energy security and transformation. They operate a fleet of 372 drilling rigs and 685 service rigs in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Atlantic Canada. CAOEC’s members are varied and diverse, and include many small- and medium-sized enterprises that have been leaders in creating opportunities for young people, Indigenous communities, and middle-class workers.

For more information, contact:

An Tran – Strategic Communications Lead

Canadian Association of Energy Contractors

Phone: (403) 264-4311 ext. 118

Email: atran@caoec.ca