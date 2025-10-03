Fiddlehead Resources Announces Management Change

/THIS NEWS RELEASE, REQUIRED BY APPLICABLE CANADIAN LAWS, IS NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 2, 2025 /CNW/ – Fiddlehead Resources Corp. (“Fiddlehead“, or the “Company“) (TSXV: FHR) announces that Mr. Ying Yuen has retired from his role as Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) of the Company. The Board of Directors expresses its sincere appreciation to Mr. Yuen for his valuable contributions and dedicated service to Fiddlehead.

Brent Osmond, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “On behalf of the Company, I want to thank Ying for his commitment and leadership during his tenure, and we wish him every success in his future endeavours.”

The process to identify and appoint a successor CFO is already underway, and an update will be provided in due course.

READER ADVISORIES

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “will”, “estimates”, “believes”, “intends”, “expects” and similar expressions which are intended to identify forward-looking information or statements. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward looking statements and information concerning: the anticipated timing of hiring a replacement CFO. Fiddlehead cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, assumptions and expectations, many of which are beyond the control of Fiddlehead, including expectations and assumptions concerning Fiddlehead and the availability of qualified individuals to perform the duties of CFO for the Company. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Fiddlehead. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and Fiddlehead does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by securities law.

SOURCE Fiddlehead Resources Corp.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION: For further information concering Fiddlehead Resources Corp., please contact: Brent Osmond, Chairman, President & CEO, Email: Bosmond@fiddleheadresources.com