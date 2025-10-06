Last Chance to sign up for the OSY Free Hockey Draft!

The anticipation is over! OSY Rentals is back with their 14th annual OSY Free Hockey Draft

-One entry per person

-Free to enter

DEADLINE: Tuesday October 7th, 2025

HOW DO I SIGN UP?

Sign up is quick, easy, and free! To get started, click here, then enter your name, and pick your players. You don’t need any knowledge of hockey to sign up, it’s just that easy. You will need to sign up for a free account on OfficePools.com to register.

You could be the next Grand Prize winner!

This year’s Grand prize is 2 tickets, flights, and hotel for any NHL playoff game in the first two rounds!

And there are lots of awesome weekly prizes too! We’ll also be giving away the usual weekly prizes worth anywhere from $150 – $200 of jerseys, booze, spices, and golf accessories and more!

SPREAD THE WORD

In our first few years, we had a couple of hundred people enter. More recently, entries have grown. If you enjoy it, please share with friends, family and even people you don’t like.

OSY Rentals is an oilfield rental and sales company specializing in Vapour Tight Tank Packages, flares, knockouts and separators. Currently expanding our operations, we’re focused on providing the western Canadian oil and gas industry with safe and timely service, quality solutions and technical excellence when it comes to process equipment. OSY has been running this free, fun, and exciting draft for 14 years and counting!

HEAD OFFICE

66 Highway 317 Major Saskatchewan

Mailing Address: Box 5 Major SK. S0L 2H0

1-855-679-8265 (OSY-TANK)