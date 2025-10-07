Alpine Energy Services Acquires ECD Management

Alpine Energy Services

Karen Olivos-Paredes

+1-800-596-0156

Alpine Energy Services is pleased to announce the acquisition of ECD Management. This strategic addition strengthens our position as a leader in Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) services and expands our ability to deliver innovative solutions to clients worldwide.

By integrating ECD Management’s engineering expertise and highly skilled crews, Alpine will enhance its capacity to provide MPD engineering, well planning, and operational execution.

This acquisition reflects our continued commitment to growth, innovation, and delivering exceptional value to our clients and partners.

Company Summary

Alpine Energy Services is a North American leader in MPD with operations across Canada, the United States, and South America. With more than five decades of combined expertise, the company specializes in Managed Pressure Drilling (MPD) and Underbalanced Drilling (UBD), providing innovative solutions that enable operators to safely and efficiently manage complex well conditions.

Driven by a commitment to technical and operational excellence, safety, and integrity, Alpine Energy Services delivers end-to-end capabilities—from equipment design and manufacturing to engineering support and field execution. Its proven track record reflects a proactive approach to overcoming operational challenges while creating measurable value for clients in today’s dynamic energy landscape.

Learn more at https://alpineenergyservices.com/.