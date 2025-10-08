APA curtails third-quarter US natgas, NGL production on weak prices

APA said net debt and free cash flow came in lower than expected, following third-quarter payments from the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation and subsequent partner distributions totaling $173 million.
The company expects third-quarter average realized natural gas prices in the U.S. to be 70 cents per thousand cubic feet (Mcf) and $4.20 per Mcf globally.
APA had curtailed 10 MMcfpd of U.S. natural gas production and 750 bpd of natural gas liquids in the second quarter.
