Redefining Coil Sleeve Multistage Fracturing: How Packerless Coil Shiftable Sleeve System Deliver Faster, Safer, and Leaner Operations

With over 3,500 stages completed using the packerless BHA system, field data consistently demonstrates significant operational and environmental advantages for producers aiming to reduce cycle times, lower water consumption, and minimize mechanical risk during multistage completions.

In one notable field application, Steelhaus Tryton successfully completed 128 consecutive fracturing stages on a single BHA run using its packerless coil-shiftable sleeve system. This achievement underscores the robustness, reliability, and efficiency of the packerless design, delivering measurable gains in performance, cost efficiency, and environmental impact across complex wellbore environments.

Rethinking Multistage Fracturing

Traditional packer-based systems slow operations and raise costs by requiring a packer to be set and released for each sleeve activation. This increases fluid use and risk, especially in long laterals or formations prone to casing deformation.

The Packerless system removes these constraints, using a controlled Open → Frac → Close sequence without packers. Sleeves can be opened, closed, and reopened as needed, simplifying operations, cutting time and water use, and reducing overall completion risk.

Recovering Stages in Deformed Casing Conditions.

Eliminating the need to set a packer enables the use of the Slim Harrier (RIH OD 3.4”), or the even slimmer Hyper Harrier (RIH OD 2.3”), to pass casing deformations and reopen sleeves post-frac or later for zonal shutoff, re-frac, or other operational needs.

In a 19-well, 800-stage Viking Basin (prone to casing deformation) campaign, over 90 stages were successfully reopened post-frac using the Hyper Harrier. Re-opening was achieved efficiently with a simple pull of Coil Tubing, eliminating the need to perforate those zones. This would not be possible with other systems that require packers to open sleeves.

Key Advantages of Packerless Operation

This innovative coiled tubing sleeve system features a unique pull-to-open design that activates each sleeve by pulling on the Bottom Hole Assembly (BHA), eliminating the need for packer setting or liner pressurization while delivering key operational advantages.

Simplified Open/Frac/Close Cycles

Full open, frac, and close operations can be conducted without the use of a packer, streamlining procedures and reducing operational complexity. Re-Opening Sleeves Below Casing Deformation

Slim shifting tool can be used to open sleeves below casing deformation dues to no requirement for a packer. Significant Time Savings During Re-Opening

Sleeves can be opened continuously while pulling out of hole at speeds up to 20 m/min, without cycling.

Packerless Operation – Isolation on Demand

The Precision Phantom isolation packer is the latest development from Steelhaus. The Phantom packer offers a backup in case a leak develops in the liner or sleeve in an Open/Frac/Close fracturing operation while maintaining all the benefits of a packerless system.

The Precision Phantom maintains an inactive state, optimizing efficiency during fracturing operations and BHA transitions between stages.

Packer activation reserved for specific instances, like addressing post-closing sleeve leaks, reducing the necessity for time-consuming packer retrieval and reinstallation.

Steelhaus Tryton

Steelhaus is a leading global supplier of multistage completion tools, trusted by top operators across Canada and beyond. Its product portfolio includes Coil Shiftable Sleeves, Composite and Dissolvable Frac Plugs, Ball Drop Valves, Perforating Systems, Screens, Thermal, and Remedial Solutions. With over 450,000 sq. ft. of vertically integrated manufacturing in Alberta, Steelhaus combines engineering excellence and collaboration to deliver innovative, reliable, and cost-controlled technologies.

Operators interested in how Steelhaus’s tools, such as the Precision Coil Shiftable Sleeve, the Phantom on Demand BHA System, and packerless BHA workflows, can improve their completion designs are encouraged to visit Steelhaus’s website to view the latest video demonstration of the sleeve tool or their many technical data sheets, case studies, and performance data.

Learn more at https://www.steelhausinc.com.