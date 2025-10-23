Integrity Oil Operations Ltd. – Property Divestiture

Integrity Oil Operations Ltd., the operating entity of Integrity Oil & Gas Ltd. (“Integrity” or the “Company”) has engaged Sayer Energy Advisors to assist the Company with the sale of its oil and natural gas interests located in the Furness area of Saskatchewan (the “Property”).

The Company holds a 100% working interest in P&NG rights from surface to the base of the Mannville Group in approximately 3 quarter sections (13 LSDs) of land in Section 06-048-27W3.

There is no current production from the Property. Prior to being shut-in, production from the Property averaged approximately 80 bbl/d of oil.

The Company has a saltwater disposal facility located at 121/06-06-048-27W3/02 and a water handling and injection facility located at 121/11-06-048-27W3 with three-phase electrical power.

The Property has been developed primarily in the GP Member of the Mannville Group. Integrity has an interest in 9 non-producing wells on its lands. The Company has identified two separate GP channels (north and south channels) oriented northwest-southeast over its lands at Furness. Total original oil in place was calculated to be over 8.5 million barrels with a low recovery factor to date in both channels.

As of September 11, 2025, the Property had a deemed net asset value of ($362,925) (deemed assets of $0 and deemed liabilities of $362,925), with an LMR ratio of 0.00.

Summary information relating to this divestiture is attached to this correspondence. A package of more detailed confidential information will be sent to any party executing a Confidentiality Agreement (copy attached).

Cash offers relating to this process will be accepted until 12:00 pm on Thursday, November 27, 2025.

For further information please feel free to contact: Ben Rye, Sydney Birkett, or Tom Pavic at 403.266.6133.