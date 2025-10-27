Delivering Results: Electrification and PHM Upgrade Success – Cornerstone Engineering

Cornerstone Engineering has helped deliver multiple electrification projects for oil and natural gas facilities of all sizes, supporting the shift away from on-site fuel powered generation and compression to utility-supplied power.

Our role includes project managing the integration of high-voltage substations in collaboration with specialized substation providers, while also executing process heating system upgrades and converting legacy infrastructure into more efficient, lower-emission technologies. From front-end planning through to commissioning, our team oversees every stage of project execution – ensuring seamless delivery and alignment with our clients’ ESG objectives.

By reducing emissions, improving energy efficiency, and enhancing operational reliability, we help our clients meet today’s demands while preparing for a lower-carbon future.

Looking to decarbonize your facility or modernize your power systems? Cornerstone Engineering is ready to help.

