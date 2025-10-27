Strike Group Announces Successful Management Buyout (MBO) from TriWest Capital Partners

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Calgary, AB – October 24, 2025 – Strike Group Inc. (“Strike”) is pleased to announce the successful completion of a management buyout (“MBO”) from TriWest Capital Partners Fund IV and Fund V (“TriWest”), effective October 24, 2025. This milestone marks the beginning of a new chapter in Strike’s continued growth as a leading provider of construction and maintenance services to the energy, mining, and industrial sectors across Western Canada.

Stephen Smith, Chief Executive Officer of Strike Group, expressed his gratitude to TriWest: “On behalf of our entire team, I would like to sincerely thank Mick MacBean and TriWest Capital Partners for their partnership and support over the past ten years. Their investment and guidance have helped accelerate our growth and shape the company we are today.”

Mick MacBean, Partner at TriWest, commented that “Stephen and his team have been exceptional partners, and our investment in Strike very much aligned with our strategy of partnering with highly successful businesses in Western Canada led by strong and committed management teams,” and Dave Connolly, Partner at TriWest, added that “it was a pleasure working with Stephen and his management team as they executed numerous strategic initiatives, expanding Strike’s breadth of service offerings and geographic reach to better serve their customers.”

Acknowledgment of Financial and Legal Partners:

Strike also extends its appreciation to ATB Financial, along with syndicate partners TD Bank, National Bank, and the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC), for providing financing for the transaction. Strike would also like to recognize Borden Ladner Gervais LLP (BLG) for their legal counsel and support throughout the process.

With this new ownership structure, Strike is well-positioned to continue delivering high-quality, safe, and innovative solutions to clients, while strengthening relationships with communities and partners across the region.

About Strike Group

Strike Group is a Canadian-owned and operated leader in energy and industrial services across Western Canada. We specialize in construction and maintenance, delivering high-quality solutions for the energy, mining, and agricultural sectors. With a strong commitment to safety and community, we partner with clients to drive long-term success.

Website: www.strikegroup.ca

About TriWest Capital Partners

Founded in 1998 and based in Calgary, Alberta, TriWest is one of Canada’s leading private equity firms, having raised over C$1.7 billion in committed capital through seven funds. TriWest has successfully invested in 51 companies across a broad cross-section of the economy in partnership with their management teams. We work closely with our management partners, together proactively putting in place a strategy that maximizes growth potential and value creation by emphasizing operational excellence, prudent governance and an efficient capital structure. The principals of TriWest have significant operational and financial expertise, making us effective partners in creating shareholder value.

Website: www.triwest.ca

For more information, please contact: communications@strikegroup.ca