Cygnet Energy to acquire Kiwetinohk Energy for $1.4 billion – Acquisition Summary

Overview of the Transaction

Cygnet Energy Ltd. has agreed to acquire Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (KEC) for C$24.75 per share in cash, valuing the transaction at approximately C$1.4 billion (including assumed debt). The deal, structured as a plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act, is expected to close in late December 2025.

Strategic Rationale

  • The acquisition creates a scaled energy producer focused on the Montney and Duvernay formations.

  • It combines complementary assets, enhancing operational synergies, infrastructure control, and market access.

  • The merged company will produce over 44,000 boe/d (liquids-weighted), mainly from the Simonette and Placid areas.

  • Cygnet gains 120 MMcf/d of Alliance pipeline capacity and a deep inventory of drilling opportunities.

  • The transaction positions Cygnet as a leading central-Alberta operator with strong growth potential.

Asset Maps

  • The map below from StackDX Intel shows some of the assets held by Kiwetinohk and Cygnet around the Simonette and Placid areas. These maps include only public data.

  • Cygnet Energy
    • Producing Wells – Purple
    • All Mineral Rights – Orange
  • Kiwetinokh Energy
    • Producing Wells – Yellow
    • All Mineral Rights – Brown

Financing and Investor Participation

  • Funding for the cash portion comes from:

    • Existing investor NGP Energy Capital Management

    • New partner Carlyle Group

  • ARC Financial Corp., an investor in both companies, will roll over part of its KEC shares into Cygnet equity.

  • Cygnet has secured underwritten debt commitments from National Bank Capital Markets, RBC Capital Markets, and ATB Capital Markets.

Shareholder and Regulatory Process

  • Support agreements have been signed with shareholders (including ARC Financial and KEC insiders) representing ~79% of KEC shares.

  • 38% of minority shareholders have agreed to vote in favor, satisfying “majority of minority” rules.

  • The shareholder meeting is scheduled for December 2025.

  • The deal remains subject to court, regulatory, and shareholder approvals.

Advisors

  • Cygnet: Burnet, Duckworth & Palmer LLP (legal); TPH&Co. (financial)

  • Carlyle: BMO Capital Markets (financial); acted as advisor on debt financing

  • Debt financing arrangers: National Bank, RBC, and ATB

Key Quotes

“This transaction creates a larger, more resilient platform with extensive inventory that is expected to drive our growth in the years ahead,”
David Maddison, President & CEO, Cygnet Energy Ltd.

About the Investors

  • NGP Energy Capital Management: Private equity firm with $25B in equity commitments focused on energy and energy transition.

  • Carlyle Group: Global investment firm managing $465B AUM across multiple asset classes.

  • ARC Financial: Canada’s largest energy-focused private equity manager with $6.4B raised across 11 funds.