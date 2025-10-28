Cygnet Energy to acquire Kiwetinohk Energy for $1.4 billion – Acquisition Summary

Overview of the Transaction

Cygnet Energy Ltd. has agreed to acquire Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (KEC) for C$24.75 per share in cash, valuing the transaction at approximately C$1.4 billion (including assumed debt). The deal, structured as a plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act, is expected to close in late December 2025.

Strategic Rationale

The acquisition creates a scaled energy producer focused on the Montney and Duvernay formations .

It combines complementary assets, enhancing operational synergies , infrastructure control , and market access .

The merged company will produce over 44,000 boe/d (liquids-weighted), mainly from the Simonette and Placid areas .

Cygnet gains 120 MMcf/d of Alliance pipeline capacity and a deep inventory of drilling opportunities.

The transaction positions Cygnet as a leading central-Alberta operator with strong growth potential.

Asset Maps

The map below from StackDX Intel shows some of the assets held by Kiwetinohk and Cygnet around the Simonette and Placid areas. These maps include only public data.

Cygnet Energy Producing Wells – Purple All Mineral Rights – Orange

Kiwetinokh Energy Producing Wells – Yellow All Mineral Rights – Brown



Financing and Investor Participation

Funding for the cash portion comes from: Existing investor NGP Energy Capital Management New partner Carlyle Group

ARC Financial Corp. , an investor in both companies, will roll over part of its KEC shares into Cygnet equity.

Cygnet has secured underwritten debt commitments from National Bank Capital Markets, RBC Capital Markets, and ATB Capital Markets.

Shareholder and Regulatory Process

Support agreements have been signed with shareholders (including ARC Financial and KEC insiders) representing ~79% of KEC shares .

38% of minority shareholders have agreed to vote in favor, satisfying “majority of minority” rules.

The shareholder meeting is scheduled for December 2025 .

The deal remains subject to court, regulatory, and shareholder approvals.

Advisors

Cygnet: Burnet, Duckworth & Palmer LLP (legal); TPH&Co. (financial)

Carlyle: BMO Capital Markets (financial); acted as advisor on debt financing

Debt financing arrangers: National Bank, RBC, and ATB

Key Quotes

“This transaction creates a larger, more resilient platform with extensive inventory that is expected to drive our growth in the years ahead,”

— David Maddison, President & CEO, Cygnet Energy Ltd.

About the Investors