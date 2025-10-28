Cygnet Energy to acquire Kiwetinohk Energy for $1.4 billion – Acquisition Summary

Overview of the Transaction
Cygnet Energy Ltd. has agreed to acquire Kiwetinohk Energy Corp. (KEC) for C$24.75 per share in cash, valuing the transaction at approximately C$1.4 billion (including assumed debt). The deal, structured as a plan of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act, is expected to close in late December 2025.
Strategic Rationale
-
The acquisition creates a scaled energy producer focused on the Montney and Duvernay formations.
-
It combines complementary assets, enhancing operational synergies, infrastructure control, and market access.
-
The merged company will produce over 44,000 boe/d (liquids-weighted), mainly from the Simonette and Placid areas.
-
Cygnet gains 120 MMcf/d of Alliance pipeline capacity and a deep inventory of drilling opportunities.
-
The transaction positions Cygnet as a leading central-Alberta operator with strong growth potential.
Asset Maps
-
The map below from StackDX Intel shows some of the assets held by Kiwetinohk and Cygnet around the Simonette and Placid areas. These maps include only public data.
- Cygnet Energy
- Producing Wells – Purple
- All Mineral Rights – Orange
- Kiwetinokh Energy
- Producing Wells – Yellow
- All Mineral Rights – Brown
Financing and Investor Participation
-
Funding for the cash portion comes from:
-
Existing investor NGP Energy Capital Management
-
New partner Carlyle Group
-
-
ARC Financial Corp., an investor in both companies, will roll over part of its KEC shares into Cygnet equity.
-
Cygnet has secured underwritten debt commitments from National Bank Capital Markets, RBC Capital Markets, and ATB Capital Markets.
Shareholder and Regulatory Process
-
Support agreements have been signed with shareholders (including ARC Financial and KEC insiders) representing ~79% of KEC shares.
-
38% of minority shareholders have agreed to vote in favor, satisfying “majority of minority” rules.
-
The shareholder meeting is scheduled for December 2025.
-
The deal remains subject to court, regulatory, and shareholder approvals.
Advisors
-
Cygnet: Burnet, Duckworth & Palmer LLP (legal); TPH&Co. (financial)
-
Carlyle: BMO Capital Markets (financial); acted as advisor on debt financing
-
Debt financing arrangers: National Bank, RBC, and ATB
Key Quotes
“This transaction creates a larger, more resilient platform with extensive inventory that is expected to drive our growth in the years ahead,”
— David Maddison, President & CEO, Cygnet Energy Ltd.
About the Investors
-
NGP Energy Capital Management: Private equity firm with $25B in equity commitments focused on energy and energy transition.
-
Carlyle Group: Global investment firm managing $465B AUM across multiple asset classes.
-
ARC Financial: Canada’s largest energy-focused private equity manager with $6.4B raised across 11 funds.