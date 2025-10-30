Baytex Delivers Solid Third Quarter 2025 Results with Record Pembina Duvernay Production and Strong Free Cash Flow

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – October 30, 2025) – Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX: BTE) (NYSE: BTE) (“Baytex” or the “Company”) reports its operating and financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 (all amounts are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted).

“Baytex delivered solid third-quarter results highlighted by record production in the Pembina Duvernay, strong free cash flow generation, and further progress on debt reduction,” said Eric T. Greager, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our heavy oil business continues to generate reliable returns and, through targeted land acquisitions, we are expanding our long-term inventory. In the Pembina Duvernay, a strategic property swap further consolidates our position, setting the stage for full-scale development. These results reinforce our focus on disciplined capital allocation and demonstrate the quality and value creation potential of our asset base as we work to drive sustainable value for shareholders.”

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

Delivered production of 150,950 boe/d (86% oil and NGL), a 1% increase in production per basic share compared to Q3/2024.

Generated free cash flow (1) of $143 million ($0.19 per basic share).

of $143 million ($0.19 per basic share). Achieved record Pembina Duvernay production of 10,185 boe/d (77% oil and NGL), up 53% compared to Q2/2025.

Increased heavy oil production 5% over Q2/2025 with continued strong performance.

Brought 15.6 net wells to sales in the Eagle Ford with strong execution, achieving a 12% improvement in drilling and completion costs, compared to 2024.

Expanded our heavy oil development fairway and consolidated Pembina Duvernay acreage through targeted land acquisitions and a property swap.

Reported cash flows from operating activities of $473 million ($0.62 per basic share).

Generated net income of $32 million ($0.04 per basic share).

Delivered adjusted funds flow (2) of $422 million ($0.55 per basic share).

of $422 million ($0.55 per basic share). Reduced net debt(2) by 2% ($50 million) and maintained balance sheet strength with a total debt(3) to Bank EBITDA(3) ratio of 1.1x.

2025 Outlook

We remain committed to disciplined capital allocation, prioritizing free cash flow and strengthening our balance sheet. We continue to execute our 2025 plan and anticipate full-year production of approximately 148,000 boe/d with exploration and development expenditures of approximately $1.2 billion.

Based on year-to-date actual results and the forward strip for the balance of 2025(4) we expect to generate free cash flow(2) of approximately $300 million in 2025. We continue to allocate 100% of free cash flow to debt repayment after funding quarterly dividend payments, targeting net debt of approximately $2.1 billion by year-end.

Our 2026 capital budget will be released in January following approval by our Board of Directors.

(1) Specified financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") and may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures presented by other entities. Refer to the Specified Financial Measures section in this press release for further information.

(2) Capital management measure. Refer to the Specified Financial Measures section in this press release for further information.

(3) Ratio is calculated as total debt on September 30, 2025 divided by EBITDA for the twelve months ended September 30, 2025. Total debt and EBITDA are calculated in accordance with our amended credit facilities agreement which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

(4) Q4/2025 commodity prices: WTI – US$60/bbl; WCS differential – US$12/bbl; NYMEX Gas – US$3.40/MMbtu; Exchange Rate (CAD/USD) – 1.39.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 FINANCIAL

(thousands of Canadian dollars, except per common share amounts) Petroleum and natural gas sales $ 927,648 $ 886,579 $ 1,074,623 $ 2,813,357 $ 3,191,938 Adjusted funds flow (1) 422,232 366,919 537,947 1,253,021 1,494,632 Per share – basic 0.55 0.48 0.68 1.63 1.84 Per share – diluted 0.55 0.48 0.67 1.62 1.84 Free cash flow (2) 142,688 3,188 220,159 198,405 400,744 Per share – basic 0.19 — 0.28 0.26 0.49 Per share – diluted 0.18 — 0.28 0.26 0.49 Cash flows from operating activities 472,676 354,312 550,042 1,258,305 1,439,399 Per share – basic 0.62 0.46 0.69 1.64 1.78 Per share – diluted 0.61 0.46 0.69 1.63 1.77 Net income 31,968 151,549 185,219 253,108 275,074 Per share – basic 0.04 0.20 0.23 0.33 0.34 Per share – diluted 0.04 0.20 0.23 0.33 0.34 Dividends declared 17,326 17,304 17,732 51,919 54,387 Per share 0.0225 0.0225 0.0225 0.0675 0.0675 Capital Expenditures Exploration and development expenditures $ 270,364 $ 356,532 $ 306,332 $ 1,031,993 $ 1,058,456 Acquisitions and divestitures 15,770 468 (394) 15,229 35,638 Total oil and natural gas capital expenditures $ 286,134 $ 357,000 $ 305,938 $ 1,047,222 $ 1,094,094 Net Debt Credit facilities $ 182,345 $ 333,516 $ 466,108 $ 182,345 $ 466,108 Long-term notes 1,855,605 1,817,707 1,856,869 1,855,605 1,856,869 Total debt (3) 2,037,950 2,151,223 2,322,977 2,037,950 2,322,977 Working capital deficiency (2) 206,408 142,717 170,292 206,408 170,292 Net debt (1) $ 2,244,358 $ 2,293,940 $ 2,493,269 $ 2,244,358 $ 2,493,269 Shares Outstanding – basic (thousands) Weighted average 768,317 768,717 796,064 769,481 810,589 End of period 768,317 768,317 787,328 768,317 787,328 BENCHMARK PRICES Crude oil WTI (US$/bbl) $ 64.93 $ 63.74 75.10 $ 66.70 $ 77.54 MEH oil (US$/bbl) 67.03 65.56 77.50 68.65 79.85 MEH oil differential to WTI (US$/bbl) 2.10 1.82 2.40 1.95 2.31 Edmonton par ($/bbl) 86.20 84.15 97.91 88.54 98.46 Edmonton par differential to WTI (US$/bbl) (2.35) (2.94) (3.30) (3.40) (5.16) WCS heavy oil ($/bbl) 75.14 74.10 83.98 77.80 84.45 WCS differential to WTI (US$/bbl) (10.38) (10.20) (13.51) (11.08) (15.46) Natural gas NYMEX (US$/MMbtu) $ 3.07 $ 3.44 2.16 $ 3.39 $ 2.10 AECO ($/Mcf) 1.00 2.07 0.81 1.70 1.43 CAD/USD average exchange rate 1.3774 1.3840 1.3636 1.3988 1.3603

Notes:

(1) Capital management measure. Refer to the Specified Financial Measures section in this press release for further information.

(2) Specified financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures presented by other entities. Refer to the Specified Financial Measures section in this press release for further information.

(3) Calculated in accordance with our amended credit facilities agreement which is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 June 30,

2025 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 OPERATING Daily Production Light oil and condensate (bbl/d) 64,935 62,108 69,843 63,136 67,645 Heavy oil (bbl/d) 45,269 42,959 42,759 42,825 42,342 NGL (bbl/d) 19,067 19,948 19,836 19,353 19,767 Total liquids (bbl/d) 129,271 125,015 132,438 125,314 129,754 Natural gas (Mcf/d) 130,076 138,482 132,175 134,742 140,069 Oil equivalent (boe/d @ 6:1) (1) 150,950 148,095 154,468 147,771 153,099 Adjusted Funds Flow (thousands of Canadian dollars) Total sales, net of blending and other expense (2) $ 877,898 $ 824,198 $ 1,022,721 $ 2,628,406 $ 3,008,143 Royalties (181,230) (177,390) (223,800) (566,557) (673,411) Operating expense (160,284) (161,020) (167,119) (469,007) (508,259) Transportation expense (35,295) (32,907) (36,883) (98,714 (100,032) Operating netback (2) $ 501,089 $ 452,881 $ 594,919 $ 1,494,128) $ 1,726,441 General and administrative expense (20,736) (22,220) (17,895) (68,562) (61,313 Cash interest (43,873) (44,875) (50,109) (135,535) (157,335) Realized financial derivatives (loss) gain (8,580) (11,874) 331 (20,648) 3,562 Other (3) (5,668) (6,993) 10,701 (16,362) (16,723) Adjusted funds flow (4) $ 422,232 $ 366,919 $ 537,947 $ 1,253,021 $ 1,494,632 Adjusted Funds Flow (per boe) Total sales, net of blending and other expense (2) $ 63.22 $ 61.16 $ 71.97 $ 65.15 $ 71.71 Royalties (5) (13.05) (13.16) (15.75) (14.04) (16.05) Operating expense (5) (11.54) (11.95) (11.76) (11.63) (12.12) Transportation expense (5) (2.54) (2.44) (2.60) (2.45) (2.38) Operating netback (2) $ 36.09 $ 33.61 $ 41.86 $ 37.03 $ 41.16 General and administrative expense (5) (1.49) (1.65) (1.26) (1.70) (1.46) Cash interest (5) (3.16) (3.33) (3.53) (3.36 (3.75) Realized financial derivatives (loss) gain (5) (0.62) (0.88) 0.02 (0.51) 0.08 Other (3)(5) (0.42) (0.52) 0.76 (0.40) (0.40) Adjusted funds flow $ 30.40 $ 27.23 $ 37.85 $ 31.06 $ 35.63

Notes:

(1) Barrel of oil equivalent (“boe”) amounts have been calculated using a conversion rate of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil. The use of boe amounts may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead.

(2) Specified financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures presented by other entities. Refer to the Specified Financial Measures section in this press release for further information.

(3) Other is comprised of realized foreign exchange gain or loss, other income or expense, current income tax recovery or expense and cash share-based compensation. Refer to the Q3/2025 MD&A for further information on these amounts.

(4) Capital management measure. Refer to the Specified Financial Measures section in this press release for further information.

(5) Calculated as royalties, operating expense, transportation expense, general and administrative expense, cash interest, realized financial derivatives gain or loss, or other, divided by barrels of oil equivalent production volume for the applicable period.

Financial Results

During the third quarter, we delivered operating and financial results in line with our full-year plan. Adjusted funds flow(1) was $422 million ($0.55 per basic share) and net income was $32 million ($0.04 per basic share).

We generated free cash flow(2) of $143 million and returned $17 million to shareholders through our quarterly dividend.

Net debt(1) decreased 2% ($50 million) to $2.2 billion, driven by strong free cash flow, partially offset by an unrealized foreign exchange loss from a weakening Canadian dollar on our U.S. dollar-denominated debt.

We maintain strong financial flexibility with US$1.1 billion in credit facilities that mature in June 2029 and are less than 15% drawn, positioning us well across various commodity price cycles.

Operations

Production averaged 150,950 boe/d (86% oil and NGL) in the third quarter, representing a 1% increase in production per basic share compared to Q3/2024. Consistent with our full-year plan, exploration and development expenditures for Q3/2025 totaled $270 million and we brought 69 (61.6 net) wells onstream.

Oil-Focused Eagle Ford Development

Eagle Ford production averaged 82,765 boe/d (82% oil and NGL), relatively unchanged from Q2/2025. Crude oil production averaged 52,330 bbl/d, up 3% from Q2/2025.

Our 2025 development program has largely focused on the black oil to condensate windows of our acreage. We brought 15.6 net wells onstream while achieving a 12% improvement in operated drilling and completion costs per completed lateral foot compared to 2024.

During the second quarter we successfully completed two refracs in the Lower Eagle Ford. The wells continue to deliver results comparable to our broader development program with improved capital efficiencies and returns. We anticipate an expanded refrac program in 2026.

Record Pembina Duvernay Production

Production from our Canadian light oil business averaged 19,589 boe/d (80% oil and NGL), up 20% from Q2/2025. The Pembina Duvernay represents our largest growth asset and accounted for approximately 50% of Canadian light oil production during the quarter.

We achieved record Pembina Duvernay production of 10,185 boe/d (77% oil and NGL) in Q3/2025, up 53% from Q2/2025. The third pad (10-31, 3 wells) from our 2025 program was brought onstream in September with two of three wells generating strong 30-day peak production rates averaging 1,380 boe/d per well (830 bbl/d of crude oil, 355 bbl/d of NGLs, 1,172 Mcf/d of natural gas). The third well encountered casing issues during completion and was subsequently abandoned.

Our 2025 program (3 pads, 8 producing wells) exceeded initial rate expectations and sets the stage for full commercialization. Strong production, combined with an 11% improvement in drilling and completion costs per completed lateral foot compared to 2024, has significantly improved well economics.

We have assembled 140 net sections of highly prospective lands and identified approximately 200 drilling locations. Over the next two years, we expect to transition to a one-rig drilling program with 18 to 20 wells per year, targeting production of 20,000-25,000 boe/d by 2029-2030.

Subsequent to quarter-end, we completed an asset swap in the Pembina Duvernay consolidating our southern acreage. This enables more efficient development of these lands commencing in 2026. In addition, in support of our ongoing development, we commissioned midstream infrastructure associated with our partnership with Gibson Energy. Construction of the infrastructure was completed on time and under budget.

(1) Capital management measure. Refer to the Specified Financial Measures section in this press release for further information.

(2) Specified financial measure that does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and may not be comparable with the calculation of similar measures presented by other entities. Refer to the Specified Financial Measures section in this press release for further information.

Organic Heavy Oil Growth and Inventory Expansion

Heavy oil production averaged 47,280 boe/d (96% oil and NGL), up 5% from Q2/2025. Strong operating results reflect continued performance at Peavine, Peace River, and across the broader Mannville group in Lloydminster. We brought onstream 20.0 net wells during the quarter: 10 Clearwater wells at Peavine, 4 wells at Peace River, and 6 wells at Lloydminster.

We continue to build on our heavy oil expertise and enhance our long-term inventory of development prospects. During the quarter, we acquired 40.5 net sections of highly prospective lands at Peace River, and 4.5 net sections in northeast Alberta targeting the broader Mannville group.

To-date in 2025, through organic development and land acquisitions, we have added 200 drilling locations to our inventory count, bringing our heavy oil portfolio to 1,100 drilling locations. This supports approximately 10 years of drilling at our current pace of development.

Our heavy oil operations continue to deliver the strongest economic returns across our portfolio, supported by our extensive acreage, capital-efficient development, and the continued strength in Western Canadian Select pricing.

Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.0225 per share, payable January 2, 2026 to shareholders of record on December 15, 2025.

Additional Information

Our condensed consolidated interim unaudited financial statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and the related Management’s Discussion and Analysis of the operating and financial results can be accessed on our website at www.baytexenergy.com and will be available shortly through SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.shtml.

Conference Call Tomorrow

9:00 a.m. MT (11:00 a.m. ET) Baytex will host a conference call tomorrow, October 31, 2025, starting at 9:00am MT (11:00am ET). To participate, please dial toll free in North America 1-833-821-2925 or international 1-647-846-2449. Alternatively, to listen to the conference call online, please enter https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=HLPnYJ02 in your web browser. To register, visit our website at https://www.baytexenergy.com/investors/events-presentations An archived recording of the conference call will be available shortly after the event by accessing the webcast link above. The conference call will also be archived on the Baytex website at www.baytexenergy.com.

Specified Financial Measures

In this press release, we refer to certain financial measures (such as total sales, net of blending and other expense, operating netback, free cash flow, and working capital deficiency) which do not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. While these measures are commonly used in the oil and gas industry, our determination of these measures may not be comparable with calculations of similar measures presented by other reporting issuers. This press release also contains the terms “adjusted funds flow” and “net debt” which are considered capital management measures. We believe that inclusion of these specified financial measures provides useful information to financial statement users when evaluating the financial results of Baytex.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Total sales, net of blending and other expense

Total sales, net of blending and other expense represents the revenues realized from produced volumes during a period. Total sales, net of blending and other expense is comprised of total petroleum and natural gas sales adjusted for blending and other expense. We believe including the blending and other expense associated with purchased volumes is useful when analyzing our realized pricing for produced volumes against benchmark commodity prices.

Operating netback

Operating netback and operating netback after financial derivatives are used to assess our operating performance and our ability to generate cash margin on a unit of production basis. Operating netback is comprised of petroleum and natural gas sales less blending and other expense, royalties, operating expense and transportation expense.

The following table reconciles total sales, net of blending and other expense and operating netback to petroleum and natural gas sales.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended ($ thousands) September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 September 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Petroleum and natural gas sales $ 927,648 $ 886,579 $ 1,074,623 $ 2,813,357 $ 3,191,938 Blending and other expense (49,750) (62,381) (51,902) (184,951) (183,795) Total sales, net of blending and other expense $ 877,898 $ 824,198 $ 1,022,721 $ 2,628,406 $ 3,008,143 Royalties (181,230) (177,390) (223,800) (566,557) (673,411) Operating expense (160,284) (161,020) (167,119) (469,007) (508,259) Transportation expense (35,295) (32,907) (36,883) (98,714) (100,032) Operating netback $ 501,089 $ 452,881 $ 594,919 $ 1,494,128 $ 1,726,441 Realized financial derivatives (loss) gain (1) (8,580) (11,874) 331 (20,648) 3,562 Operating netback after realized financial derivatives $ 492,509 $ 441,007 $ 595,250 $ 1,473,480 $ 1,730,003

(1) Realized financial derivatives gain or loss is a component of financial derivatives gain or loss. See the Financial Instruments and Risk Management note within the consolidated financial statements for the respective period end for further information.

Free cash flow

We use free cash flow to evaluate our financial performance and to assess the cash available for debt repayment, common share repurchases, dividends and acquisition opportunities. Free cash flow is comprised of cash flows from operating activities adjusted for changes in non-cash working capital, additions to exploration and evaluation assets, additions to oil and gas properties, payments on lease obligations, and transaction costs.

Free cash flow is reconciled to cash flows from operating activities in the following table.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended ($ thousands) September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 September 30

2024 September 30,

2025 September 30, 2024 Cash flows from operating activities $ 472,676 $ 354,312 $ 550,042 $ 1,258,305 $ 1,439,399 Change in non-cash working capital (55,961) 9,042 (20,813) (17,885) 31,350 Additions to exploration and evaluation assets — (930) — (930) — Additions to oil and gas properties (270,364) (355,602) (306,332) (1,031,063) (1,058,456) Payments on lease obligations (3,663) (3,634) (2,738) (10,022) (13,088) Transaction costs — — — — 1,539 Free cash flow $ 142,688 $ 3,188 $ 220,159 $ 198,405 $ 400,744

Working capital deficiency

Working capital deficiency is calculated as cash, trade receivables, and prepaids and other assets net of trade payables, share-based compensation liability, dividends payable, and other long-term liabilities. Working capital deficiency is used by management to measure the Company’s liquidity. At September 30, 2025, the Company had $1.3 billion of available credit facility capacity to cover any working capital deficiencies.

The following table summarizes the calculation of working capital deficiency.

As at ($ thousands) September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Cash $ (10,417) $ (7,156) $ (21,311) Trade receivables (324,287) (363,507) (375,942) Prepaids and other assets (75,100) (75,856) (78,427) Trade payables 554,057 538,330 584,696 Share-based compensation liability 24,666 13,851 23,962 Dividends payable 17,326 17,304 17,732 Other long-term liabilities 20,163 19,751 19,582 Working capital deficiency $ 206,408 $ 142,717 $ 170,292

Non-GAAP Financial Ratios

Total sales, net of blending and other expense per boe

Total sales, net of blending and other per boe is used to compare our realized pricing to applicable benchmark prices and is calculated as total sales, net of blending and other expense divided by barrels of oil equivalent production volume for the applicable period.

Operating netback per boe

Operating netback per boe is equal to operating netback (a non-GAAP financial measure) divided by barrels of oil equivalent sales volume for the applicable period and is used to assess our operating performance on a unit of production basis.

Capital Management Measures

Net debt

We use net debt to monitor our current financial position and to evaluate existing sources of liquidity. We also use net debt projections to estimate future liquidity and whether additional sources of capital are required to fund ongoing operations. Net debt is comprised of our credit facilities and long-term notes outstanding adjusted for unamortized debt issuance costs, trade payables, share-based compensation liability, dividends payable, other long-term liabilities, cash, trade receivables, and prepaids and other assets.

The following table summarizes our calculation of net debt.

As at ($ thousands) September 30, 2025 June 30, 2025 September 30, 2024 Credit facilities $ 166,841 $ 317,310 $ 449,116 Unamortized debt issuance costs – Credit facilities (1) 15,504 16,206 16,992 Long-term notes 1,815,230 1,776,647 1,810,701 Unamortized debt issuance costs – Long-term notes (1) 40,375 41,060 46,168 Trade payables 554,057 538,330 584,696 Share-based compensation liability 24,666 13,851 23,962 Dividends payable 17,326 17,304 17,732 Other long-term liabilities 20,163 19,751 19,582 Cash (10,417) (7,156) (21,311) Trade receivables (324,287) (363,507) (375,942) Prepaids and other assets (75,100) (75,856) (78,427) Net debt $ 2,244,358 $ 2,293,940 $ 2,493,269

(1) Unamortized debt issuance costs were obtained from the Long-term Notes and Credit Facilities notes within the consolidated financial statements for the respective period end.

Adjusted funds flow

Adjusted funds flow is used to monitor operating performance and our ability to generate funds for exploration and development expenditures and settlement of abandonment obligations. Adjusted funds flow is comprised of cash flows from operating activities adjusted for changes in non-cash working capital, asset retirement obligations settled, and transaction costs during the applicable period.

Adjusted funds flow is reconciled to amounts disclosed in the primary financial statements in the following table.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended ($ thousands) September 30,

2025 June 30,

2025 September 30,

2024 September 30,

2025 September 30, 2024 Cash flow from operating activities $ 472,676 $ 354,312 550,042 $ 1,258,305 $ 1,439,399 Change in non-cash working capital (55,961) 9,042 (20,813) (17,885) 31,350 Asset retirement obligations settled 5,517 3,565 8,718 12,601 22,344 Transaction costs — — — — 1,539 Adjusted funds flow $ 422,232 $ 366,919 $ 537,947 $ 1,253,021 $ 1,494,632

Advisory Regarding Oil and Gas Information

Where applicable, oil equivalent amounts have been calculated using a conversion rate of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil. BOEs may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion ratio of six thousand cubic feet of natural gas to one barrel of oil is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead.

References herein to average 30-day peak production rates and other short-term production rates are useful in confirming the presence of hydrocarbons, however, such rates are not determinative of the rates at which such wells will commence production and decline thereafter and are not indicative of long term performance or of ultimate recovery. While encouraging, readers are cautioned not to place reliance on such rates in calculating aggregate production for us or the assets for which such rates are provided. A pressure transient analysis or well-test interpretation has not been carried out in respect of all wells. Accordingly, we caution that the test results should be considered to be preliminary.

This presentation discloses drilling inventory and potential drilling locations. Drilling inventory and drilling locations refers to Baytex’s total proved, probable and unbooked locations. Proved locations and probable locations account for drilling locations in our inventory that have associated proved and/or probable reserves. Unbooked locations are internal estimates based on our prospective acreage and an assumption as to the number of wells that can be drilled per section based on industry practice and internal review. Unbooked locations do not have attributed reserves. Unbooked locations are farther away from existing wells and, therefore, there is more uncertainty whether wells will be drilled in such locations and if drilled there is more uncertainty whether such wells will result in additional oil and gas reserves, resources or production. In the Duvernay, Baytex’s net drilling locations include 42 proved and 20 probable locations as at December 31, 2024 and 153 unbooked locations. In the heavy oil business unit, Baytex’s net drilling locations include 149 proved and 112 probable locations as at December 31, 2024 and 839 unbooked locations.

Throughout this press release, “oil and NGL” refers to heavy crude oil, bitumen, light and medium crude oil, tight oil, condensate and natural gas liquids (“NGL”) product types as defined by NI 51-101. The following table shows Baytex’s disaggregated production volumes for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024. The NI 51-101 product types are included as follows: “Heavy Crude Oil” – heavy crude oil and bitumen, “Light and Medium Crude Oil” – light and medium crude oil, tight oil and condensate, “NGL” – natural gas liquids and “Natural Gas” – shale gas and conventional natural gas.

Three Months Ended September 30, 2025 Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 Heavy

Crude Oil

(bbl/d) Light

and

Medium

Crude Oil

(bbl/d) NGL

(bbl/d) Natural

Gas

(Mcf/d) Oil

Equivalent

(boe/d) Heavy

Crude Oil

(bbl/d) Light

and

Medium

Crude Oil

(bbl/d) NGL

(bbl/d) Natural

Gas

(Mcf/d) Oil

Equivalent

(boe/d) Canada – Heavy Peace River 9,900 13 38 10,079 11,631 9,024 13 36 11,959 11,067 Lloydminster 13,260 26 1 1,224 13,491 12,792 19 — 1,659 13,088 Peavine 20,953 — — — 20,953 20,085 — — — 20,085 Remaining Properties 1,094 3 — 648 1,205 846 1 — 494 929 Canada – Light Viking 56 7,500 210 9,832 9,404 — 9,328 183 9,152 11,036 Duvernay — 4,824 3,068 13,758 10,185 — 4,019 2,276 7,529 7,550 Remaining Properties 6 239 168 5,420 1,316 12 401 38 2,773 913 United States Eagle Ford — 52,330 15,582 89,115 82,765 — 56,062 17,303 98,609 89,800 Total 45,269 64,935 19,067 130,076 150,950 42,759 69,843 19,836 132,175 154,468 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2025 Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 Heavy

Crude Oil

(bbl/d) Light

and

Medium

Crude Oil

(bbl/d) NGL

(bbl/d) Natural

Gas

(Mcf/d) Oil

Equivalent

(boe/d) Heavy

Crude Oil

(bbl/d) Light

and

Medium

Crude Oil

(bbl/d) NGL

(bbl/d) Natural

Gas

(Mcf/d) Oil

Equivalent

(boe/d) Canada – Heavy Peace River 9,805 13 30 9,850 11,490 9,206 10 41 10,931 11,079 Lloydminster 12,362 20 — 1,188 12,580 13,211 16 — 1,566 13,488 Peavine 19,455 — — — 19,455 19,211 — — — 19,211 Remaining Properties 1,113 2 — 687 1,229 706 32 — 344 795 Canada – Light Viking 85 8,015 187 10,302 10,004 — 8,881 185 10,264 10,776 Duvernay — 3,478 2,488 9,485 7,547 — 2,782 1,892 6,291 5,723 Remaining Properties 5 324 494 10,823 2,627 8 402 373 9,766 2,411 United States Eagle Ford — 51,284 16,154 92,407 82,839 — 55,522 17,276 100,907 89,616 Total 42,825 63,136 19,353 134,742 147,771 42,342 67,645 19,767 140,069 153,099

