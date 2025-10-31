TOP WELL REPORT – September volumes – Tamarack Valley continues stunning results with its Clearwater waterflood, while ARC Resources takes top spots with its Montney development – StackDX Intel

Most production data is out for September. BC and Alberta have reported oil, condensate, and gas; full BC/Alberta NGL data including pentane and marketable gas is due shortly, while Saskatchewan data is complete. While the September data won’t be considered complete quite yet, it is nonetheless worthwhile to show the data as it stands today. Pentane volumes in Alberta/BC will not be represented yet for September which may affect liquids results, and “gas equivalent” volumes will be used instead of “marketable gas” in cases where marketable gas is not yet available. As always, we use calendar day production metrics so these are real volumes produced in the month. Despite the incomplete version of this data, it is still interesting to present it as this data is fresh.

StackDX Intel subscribers can generate these reports for themselves whenever they want, and interact with the wells on the StackDX Intel activity map. Subscribers are able to generate top well reports with more wells, on an overall basis, by formation, by company, by area, or by well type.

Click here for more details on the StackDX suite of software solutions for oil & gas data, including client testimonials and case studies.

TOP 15 OIL/CONDENSATE WELLS (see on StackDX Maps)

Notable oil/condensate wells:

ARC Resources dominated this month’s Top Well Report, claiming six of the top 15 wells. All six came from the company’s Montney program, including the top three spots. ARC’s leading well produced an impressive 1,367 bbl/d of condensate, followed closely by two others exceeding 1,330 bbl/d. This continues ARC’s trend of consistent, high-rate Montney wells across its acreage, underscoring the company’s depth of inventory and execution strength in the play.

Whitecap Resources also had a strong showing with two Karr Montney wells in the top 15. Its best performer ranked fourth overall, averaging 1,253 bbl/d of oil. Whitecap’s second Karr well produced 938 bbl/d.

Archer Exploration cracked the list with a Charlie Lake well at Elmworth, producing 1,145 bbl/d of oil, placing it firmly among the month’s top performers, and the top Charlie Lake well in September.

Ovintiv posted a strong Montney well at Tower Lake that produced 1,048 bbl/d of condensate, showcasing strong liquids content in this part of its northeast BC Montney acreage. This well also produced 9.2 mmcf/d of gas, good for

Canadian Natural Resources (CNRL) placed three Dunvegan wells at Karr in the top 15, with the best yielding 1,026 bbl/d of oil, and the other two producing 1,008 bbl/d and 895 bbl/d. The Dunvegan continues to deliver steady, repeatable results for CNRL in this area.

Tamarack Valley Energy had two Clearwater wells at Marten Hills once again making the list, producing 937 and 930 bbl/d, respectively. These long-running wells continue to perform exceptionally, years after initial production, as the company continues to see some of the best waterflood response we’ve seen in a long time. These wells were first placed on production in 2018 and are hitting peak production rates 7 years later after being put on waterflood. Truly stunning.

TOP 15 OIL/CONDENSATE WELLS – September volumes



*partial September data only, AB/BC pentane volumes not yet reported. “Gas equivalent” volumes represented in gas column until “marketable gas” is reported.

**TOP WELL REPORTS generally filter out oil sands/thermal wells, and only consider onshore Canadian production. However, StackDX Intel subscribers can choose their own well types and include or exclude these wells