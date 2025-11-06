ROK Resources Announces Filing and Mailing of the Management Information Circular in Connection with the Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE U.S. NEWSWIRE OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

REGINA, SK / ACCESS Newswire / November 6, 2025 / ROK Resources Inc. (“ROK” or the “Company“) (TSXV:ROK)(OTCQB:ROKRF) announces that the management information circular (the “Circular“) and the proxy-related materials for its upcoming annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting“) to be held on Wednesday, December 10, 2025, are posted under ROK’s profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and on the Company’s website at https://rokresources.ca/investor-resources/info-circular-events/.

At the Meeting, shareholders will be asked to:

Consider and, if deemed advisable, to pass a special resolution to approve the plan of arrangement more particularly described within the Circular and outlined within ROK’s press release dated September 23, 2025; Receive the audited consolidated financial statements of ROK for the financial year ended December 31, 2024, together with the auditors’ report; Fix the number of and elect the directors of the Company; Appoint the auditors of the Company; Consider and, if deemed advisable, approve an ordinary resolution approving the existing ROK stock option plan; and Transact such other business as may be properly brought forward at the Meeting.

Details of the Meeting

The Meeting will be held in person at Altius Centre, 2nd Floor, 500 – 4th Avenue SW, Calgary, Alberta, on Wednesday, December 10th, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. (Calgary time).

Availability of Annual Meeting Materials

Electronic versions of the proxy-related materials, including the proxy and voting instruction forms and the Circular (collectively, the “Meeting Materials“) are available on:

SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca

ROK’s website at https://rokresources.ca/investor-resources/info-circular-events/.

Delivery of Meeting Materials

The relevant Meeting Materials will be mailed to registered shareholders and non-registered shareholders prior to the Meeting. However, as Canadian postal services continue to be impacted following the return to work of Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) workers during the ongoing national strike, it is possible that the delivery of the materials to certain shareholders may be delayed. As such, shareholders are encouraged to access an electronic version of ROK’s Meeting Materials which are available under the ROK’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on ROK’s website at https://rokresources.ca/investor-resources/info-circular-events/.

How Shareholders Can Vote

Registered shareholders and non-registered shareholders (i.e., shareholders holding their shares through an intermediary such as a broker or a financial institution) are encouraged to vote electronically as per the instructions provided in the Meeting Materials. The deadline for voting your shares electronically is at 11:00 a.m. (Calgary time) on Monday, December 8th, 2025. Shareholders can also vote in person during the Meeting. Please refer to Meeting Materials for instructions on in-person voting.

Shareholders Needing Help

Shareholders that have questions with respect to the Meeting, would like to receive an additional copy of the Meeting Materials or need assistance with voting, are invited to contact ROK’s transfer agent, Odyssey Trust Company, at (587) 885-0960 or toll free (within North America) at 1 (888) 290-1175 or by emailing proxy@odysseytrust.com.

About ROK

ROK is primarily engaged in exploring for petroleum and natural gas development activities in Alberta and Saskatchewan. It has offices located in both Regina, Saskatchewan, Canada and Calgary, Alberta, Canada. ROK’s common shares are traded on the TSXV Venture Exchange under the trading symbol “ROK”.

For further information, please contact:

Bryden Wright, President and Chief Executive Officer

Jared Lukomski, Senior Vice President, Land & Business Development

Phone: (306) 522-0011

Email: investor@rokresources.ca

Website: www.rokresources.ca

