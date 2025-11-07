Trump finalizes US Gulf oil lease sale, proposes Alaska sale in 2026

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, an office of the Interior Department, also proposed to make about 1 million acres available for leasing in Alaska’s Cook Inlet. The sale, scheduled for March 4 next year, would be the first of at least six Cook Inlet lease sales required by the law, scheduled annually from 2026 to 2028, and from 2030 to 2032.
The sales align with Trump’s policy of maximizing oil, gas and coal output while slashing regulations on fossil fuels and subsidies for green energy.
“BOEM is now moving forward with a predictable, congressionally mandated leasing schedule that will support offshore oil and gas development for decades to come,” Matt Giacona, acting director of the office, said in a statement.
BOEM has set a 12.5% royalty rate, the lowest rate allowed, for both shallow and deepwater leases in both places “to encourage strong industry participation.”
