Goldman Sachs sees global oil demand growing through 2040

“We expect solid annual average demand growth of 0.9 mbpd in 2025-2030, before slowing to 0.1 mbpd by 2040,” it said in a note.
Key factors Goldman cited for its above-consensus outlook include limited alternatives for jet fuel and petrochemicals due to technology bottlenecks, and energy demand growth outpacing oil displacement even after road fuel peaks post-2030. It also noted an indirect 3 mbpd boost from artificial intelligence-driven gross domestic product growth by 2040.
However, Goldman also noted downside risks from faster progress in low-carbon tech and potential recessions. Oil prices held largely steady on Thursday, a day after declining around 4%, as investors weighed concerns about global oversupply with looming sanctions against Russia’s Lukoil.
(Reporting by Sarah Qureshi in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)