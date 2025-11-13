Wizard Lake Area – Leduc Oil – Farmin Opportunity

Canadian Energy Advisors Group is working with TWP50 Resources to find qualified parties to participate in their top-tier, Leduc, light, sweet oil play on their Wizard Lake property in Central Alberta. This is a classic Leduc formation attic oil over a defined historical Leduc oil pool. The property includes 100% owned existing late-stage production from one well along with gas and water disposal infrastructure.

The Development Phase includes drilling 3-4, 1835 metre vertical locations to develop the field.

The TWP50 land base is confined, totaling 7 LSDs (280 Acres) centered over the D-3A (Leduc) Pool.

The initial program will focus on drilling the Wizard Lake location (102) 13-22-48-27W4; produce for 1-2 months; pending results, pipeline well to TWP50 16-16-49-27W4 facility via 4-22 pipeline tie-in point (or alternate route).

TWP50 expects to spud the first test well in Q1 2026.

TWP50 is offering partners the option of participating in drilling two Vertical Development wells.

For investors, the wells drilled and tied-in will earn a Working Interest in the Wizard Lake Leduc Rights in potentially all currently undrilled TWP50 lands. Included will be the 3rd party fee-based access to the TWP50 facility.

For more information contact Steve Henrich at 403-874-7801, email at shenrich@energyadvisors.com or Amit Kardam at 713-291-5329, email akardam@energyadvisors.com.



Visit our website at www.energyadvisors.com