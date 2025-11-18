From Water Treatment to Workforce Training: The New Face of Energy Infrastructure

Just minutes from its head office, Gabbez is a major contributor to the Frog Lake Water Treatment Project. This critical initiative will deliver clean, reliable water to the Frog Lake community while creating lasting local benefits.

The company is managing the civil and utility construction of the new plant, which will enhance water infrastructure and provide meaningful employment opportunities for local residents. With over 50% of the workforce comprising Indigenous Employees, a large portion of whom are Frog Lake First Nation Members, Gabbez is demonstrating how infrastructure projects can build both capacity and community.

More than a construction site, Frog Lake represents Gabbez’s broader mission: empowering Indigenous communities through training, employment, and partnerships that create long-term value.

Proven Partner in Industrial and Energy Construction

With over a decade of experience, Gabbez has established itself as a trusted partner to oil and gas producers, midstream operators, and industrial clients across Western Canada. The company’s work combines hands-on management with advanced mechanical fabrication and civil capabilities, ensuring every project is completed safely, efficiently, and on schedule.

Core Capabilities

Industrial Construction & Maintenance – Full-scope field construction, expansions, and turnarounds for oil production and tank-farm facilities.

– Full-scope field construction, expansions, and turnarounds for oil production and tank-farm facilities. Piping & Structural Fabrication – 13,000 sq. ft. indoor shop supported by five acres of laydown yard for modular assembly and skid fabrication.

– 13,000 sq. ft. indoor shop supported by five acres of laydown yard for modular assembly and skid fabrication. Civil Construction & Reclamation – Heavy-equipment fleet with GPS-enabled grading and excavation for precision earthworks and remediation.

– Heavy-equipment fleet with GPS-enabled grading and excavation for precision earthworks and remediation. Solar & Energy Projects – Over 80 MW of solar installations delivered to date, advancing clean-energy development across the region.

– Over 80 MW of solar installations delivered to date, advancing clean-energy development across the region. General Contracting & Project Management – Turnkey delivery of new facilities, compressor stations, and battery modifications.

Indigenous Ownership. Industry Expertise. Lasting Impact.

As a 100 % Indigenous-owned and operated company, Gabbez integrates technical excellence with a deep commitment to community engagement. The company maintains a workforce that is over 50% Indigenous, reflecting its commitment to advancing meaningful participation and economic inclusion.

This approach has positioned Gabbez as a preferred contractor for clients who value reliable execution, Indigenous engagement, and proven results. From field construction and fabrication to reclamation and renewables, Gabbez delivers projects that strengthen both industry and community.

Partner with Gabbez

Gabbez is actively partnering with producers and midstream operators seeking dependable, safety-driven execution for upcoming projects in civil construction, mechanical fabrication, and facility maintenance.

To learn how Gabbez can support your next project from early planning through to commissioning, visit www.gabbezinc.ca or contact Matt Harms directly to discuss your scope and schedule.