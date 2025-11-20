Trump energy department reorganizes around fossil, nuclear priorities

The U.S. Department of Energy on Thursday announced a reorganization of the agency that prioritizes oil and nuclear resources over offices that had been dedicated to renewables and efficiency.

DOE published a new organizational chart alongside a brief statement saying the changes were aligned with President Donald Trump’s energy dominance agenda.

The chart features several new divisions, including the Hydrocarbons and Geothermal Energy Office and Office of Fusion. The Office of Clean Energy Demonstrations, which was established by the Biden administration, was eliminated.

The Office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy, which housed divisions dedicated to solar, wind and vehicle technology research, is also absent from the chart.

The Loan Programs Office, which finances innovative energy projects, was renamed the Office of Energy Dominance Financing.

The DOE did not say whether jobs at the agency would be affected, and officials were not immediately available for comment.

“Thanks to President Trump’s leadership, the Energy Department is aligning its operations to restore commonsense to energy policy, lower costs for American families and businesses, and ensure the responsible stewardship of taxpayer dollars,” Energy Secretary Chris Wright said in the statement. “These changes will help us better execute the DOE mission of delivering affordable, reliable and secure American energy for the American people.”

(Reporting by Nichola Groom, Editing by Nick Zieminski)