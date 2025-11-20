Venezuela approves 15-year extension of Russia-linked oil joint ventures

The agreement was signed between PDVSA and Roszarubezhneft’s Moscow-based unit Petromost, two lawmakers told Reuters.
Roszarubezhneft, owned by a unit of the Russian Ministry of Economic Development, was incorporated in 2020 and soon afterwards acquired the Venezuelan holdings of Russian state-run oil company Rosneft as Washington imposed sanctions on two of Rosneft’s units for trading Venezuelan oil.
Venezuela’s PDVSA also remains under U.S. sanctions, which in recent years have limited foreign investment and partners willing to do business in the South American country.
(Reporting by Mayela Armas and Deisy Buitrago; Writing by Marianna Parraga; Editing by Richard Chang)