CAOEC releases 2025 State of the Industry Report and 2026 Forecast, highlighting flat activity and the critical importance of oil and gas jobs

The Canadian Association of Energy Contractors (CAOEC) released its 2025 State of the Industry Report and 2026 Forecast today, offering a look at the trends, challenges, and opportunities shaping Canada’s drilling and service rig sector. The report underscores the industry’s growing role in national energy security, job creation, and emerging resource opportunities.

Key highlights:

Projected 2026 wells drilled: 5,709 — an increase of 161 (2.9%) from 2025 (5,548)

Projected 2026 drilling rig operating days: 59,943 — an increase of 1,687 (2.9%) from 2025 (58,256)

Projected 2026 service rig operating hours: 1,037,301 — an increase of 32,260 (3.2%) from 2025 (1,005,041)

This year, CAOEC partnered with Garrison Strategy to conduct a comprehensive employment impact assessment of drilling and service rig activity. The findings better illustrate the industry’s national impact and why the sector is so vital to the Canadian economy.

Although industry activity will hold steady in 2026, the research demonstrates the sector’s value to the lives of working Canadians. “Our industry represents paycheques for roofs over heads, hockey sticks in young hands, and dreams realized in communities across Western Canada, including rural, remote, and Indigenous areas. These aren’t abstract figures; they’re the heartbeat of Canada, the proof that our work isn’t just about extracting resources — it’s about giving Canadians a hopeful future,” says Mark Scholz, President & CEO of CAOEC.

Based on the updated numbers, each active drilling rig supports 21 direct and 226 indirect jobs, which means that nearly 53,000 jobs will be created because of drilling activity in 2026. Additionally, each working service rig supports six direct and 64 indirect jobs, creating an extra 32,000 jobs, totalling a combined workforce of about 85,000 well-paid, highly skilled positions.

As Scholz states: “These are not just statistics. These roles don’t merely employ; they empower — anchoring families in rural heartlands, Indigenous communities, and beyond, injecting vitality into Canada’s economy, and reinforce why the work of our members matters.”

The full report can be viewed on the CAOEC website.

The Canadian Association of Energy Contractors (CAOEC) represents 89 land drilling, offshore drilling, and service rig member companies on the frontlines of energy security and transformation. They operate a fleet of 365 drilling rigs and 693 service rigs in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Atlantic Canada. CAOEC’s members are varied and diverse, and include many small- and medium-sized enterprises that have been leaders in creating opportunities for young people, Indigenous communities, and middle-class workers.

