Drilling group predicts slight uptick in Canadian activity next year

CALGARY – A group representing oil and gas drillers says it’s expecting a slight uptick in activity next year in Canada.

The Canadian Association of Energy Contractors says it’s expecting 5,709 wells to be drilled next year, up about three per cent from this year.

It’s expecting roughly the same percentage increase in drilling rig operating days and service rig operating hours.

The CAOEC represents 89 land drilling, offshore drilling and service rig companies operating across Canada.

Another energy industry services group, Enserva, released its outlook for the sector last week.

Enserva is predicting a 5.6 per cent drop in spending this year versus last, and a further 2.2 per cent decline in 2026.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 1, 2025.