Discount on Western Canada Select widens

The discount on Western Canada Select to North American benchmark West Texas Intermediate futures widened on Tuesday.

WCS for January delivery in Hardisty, Alberta, settled at $12.95 a barrel below the U.S. benchmark WTI, according to brokerage CalRock, compared to $12.75 on Monday.

* The WCS discount is at its widest point since March.

* The recent weakening has been driven by widening differentials for global heavy crudes, which is not abnormal during shoulder season, said Rory Johnston, founder of the Commodity Context newsletter.

* But the WCS discount remains broadly supported, as it has been all year, by sufficient export pipeline capacity out of Canada. While Enbridge’s Mainline is apportioned — an industry term for when demand for pipeline space exceeds capacity — the Trans Mountain pipeline, Canada’s only oil export pipeline with direct access to overseas markets, is not.

* Historically, constraints in oil export capacity have had a negative impact on Canadian oil prices relative to major global benchmarks.

* Oil prices declined 1% on Tuesday as markets weighed faltering Russia-Ukraine peace hopes against fears of oversupply.

