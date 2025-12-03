Canada West Land Services appoints Greg Kreese as President

CALGARY, Alberta – December 3, 2025 – Canada West Land Services (“CWL”) is excited to announce the appointment of Greg Kreese as President, marking a significant milestone in the company’s leadership evolution. Greg will lead CWL’s strategic vision and operational excellence while championing a culture rooted in collaboration and accountability. His appointment underscores CWL’s commitment to continuity, growth, and providing exceptional value to clients.

“I am honored to step into this role and continue building on CWL’s strong foundation. Our success is rooted in the dedication and subject-matter expertise of our leadership team; a group built on trust and shared values. Their focus and commitment inspire me every day, and I am committed to ensuring CWL remains the best company to work for and work with. Together, we will keep pushing boundaries, embracing innovation, and delivering exceptional value to our clients”, says Greg Kreese.

Since joining CWL in 2018, Greg has advanced through key leadership roles, including Vice President of Team and Corporate Development, Director of Corporate Development, and Manager of Business Development. In these positions, he spearheaded strategic growth initiatives, expanded CWL’s footprint into Saskatchewan and the U.S., introduced new service lines, and strengthened operational capabilities. His leadership has been vital in aligning CWL’s culture with its core values—Accountable, Adaptable, Authentic, Reliable, and Team—while promoting collaboration and innovation throughout the organization.

“One of the key reasons Greg has earned this position is his unwavering belief in our vision: ‘To be the best company to work for and work with.’ He genuinely wants CWL to be the ideal workplace for everyone. His commitment to people and organizational excellence has remained strong, and he has established a solid reputation for both himself and CWL within our industry. As we enter the next chapter focusing on harnessing automation and AI to enhance client experiences, Greg’s deep understanding of our capabilities and client needs makes him the natural choice to lead us forward,” comments Jarvis Nicoll, President, Cardon Group of Companies.

As CWL continues to progress, the company remains committed to its clients, employees, and the communities it serves. CWL takes pride in its work, emphasizes collaboration for success, and embraces innovative, technology-driven solutions to meet the evolving needs of the industry. Under Greg’s leadership, CWL is set to enhance its reputation as a trusted partner and deliver exceptional results in energy, utilities, renewables, infrastructure, and municipal projects.

About Canada West Land Services

Founded in 1979, Canada West Land Services (“CWL”), a CARDON Group company, is a comprehensive land management company focused on building meaningful relationships with all project stakeholders and Indigenous communities. CWL provides land solutions and public consultation to clients across the energy, utilities, renewables, infrastructure, and municipal industries. Our operations span across western Canada, with offices in Calgary, Grande Prairie, Fort St. John, Kamloops, and Regina. With over 80 employees, the CWL team puts an unprecedented focus on client servicing, delivering quality products, and building strong long-term relationships with every project stakeholder.

Media Relations

Samantha Hoogveld

info@canadawestland.com