US crude oil imports from Mexico fell to record low last week, EIA says

U.S. crude oil imports from Mexico fell by 431,000 barrels per day (bpd) to a weekly record low of 131,000 bpd in the week ended November 28, according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) Petroleum Supply Report going back to 2010. That was lower than the prior all-time low for U.S. crude oil imports from Mexico of 149,000 bpd in the week ended January 31, 2025.

