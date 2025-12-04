Chevron’s Gorgon LNG project secures $2 billion investment nod

The Australian unit of U.S. oil giant Chevron said on Friday that the partners of the Gorgon Joint Venture have approved the A$3 billion ($1.98 billion) Gorgon Stage 3 development off Western Australia’s northwest coast.

The development will be used as backfill for the existing LNG export concern and will link the offshore Geryon and Eurytion natural gas fields to Gorgon’s existing infrastructure on Barrow Island.

Chevron said in Gorgon Stage 3, six wells will be drilled across two fields, part of a series of planned subsea tiebacks.

The project proposal was accepted in November by the offshore environmental regulator after being submitted for public comment by Chevron in August 2024.

The Chevron-operated Gorgon Project is a joint venture among the Australian units of Chevron, Exxon Mobil, and Shell, which collectively own roughly 97.3%, with Japan’s Osaka Gas, JERA and U.S.-based firm MidOcean holding the remaining stake.

In addition to LNG exports it will enable the long-term supply of domestic gas for Western Australia households and industry, Chevron Australia president Balaji Krishnamurthy said.

The state has a mandated 15% reservation policy for domestic use for all LNG projects.

Gorgon has the capacity to produce 300 terajoules per day of gas for the Western Australia market and 15.6 million tons of LNG per year, said Chevron Australia.

Chevron will drill a maximum of 40 wells across seven fields with a notional field life extending to 2070, according to documents filed with the regulator.

Last week, Shell’s plans for drilling at the Crux field, also offshore northern Australia, were accepted by the regulator. Crux’s gas will be sent as backfill to the Prelude floating LNG vessel.

In southern Australia, U.S. oil company ConocoPhillips has just finished its first exploration well in the region and will now move to a nearby location for a second well.

(Reporting by Sherin Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Barona and Thomas Derpinghaus)