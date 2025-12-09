Exxon forecasts higher earnings growth through 2030

Top U.S. oil producer Exxon Mobil on Tuesday raised its earnings growth outlook to $25 billion and cash flow growth to $35 billion from 2024 to 2030.

The latest projections represent a $5 billion increase for both profit and cash flow from its previous plan.

Exxon said it does not plan to increase its capital expenditure for the period. It had previously forecast annual spending of $28 billion to $33 billion through 2030.

The energy major expects upstream production to reach 5.5 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (MMboepd) by 2030, compared with its previous expectation of 5.4 MMboepd.

Production from its assets in the Permian Basin, the top U.S. oilfield, and Guyana are expected to reach 3.7 MMboepd by the end of the decade.

The company said it expects stronger contributions from advantaged assets, a more profitable business mix, and lower operating costs through 2030.

(Reporting by Vallari Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)