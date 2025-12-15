Hemisphere Energy Grants Incentive Restricted Share Units and Stock Options

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – December 15, 2025) – Hemisphere Energy Corporation (TSXV: HME) (OTCQX: HMENF) (“Hemisphere” or the “Company”) announces that its Board of Directors has approved grants of incentive restricted share units (“RSU”) and stock options.

Restricted Share Units

Under the Company’s Restricted Share Unit Plan (the “Plan”), RSUs may be granted to directors, employees, and contractors of the Company. At the discretion of the Company’s Board of Directors, the Plan permits the Company to either redeem RSUs for cash or by issuance of Hemisphere’s common shares.

On December 12, 2025, the Company awarded 930,000 incentive RSUs to directors and officers of Hemisphere, all of which will vest one-third annually over a three-year period and will expire on December 15, 2028.

Stock Options

Additionally, in accordance with the Company’s Stock Option Plan, Hemisphere has granted 48,000 incentive stock options to its investor relations service provider on December 15, 2025 at an exercise price of $2.01 per share which will vest quarterly over 12 months and expire on December 15, 2030.

About Hemisphere Energy Corporation

Hemisphere is a dividend-paying Canadian oil company focused on maximizing value-per-share growth with the sustainable development of its high netback, ultra-low decline conventional heavy oil assets through polymer flood enhanced oil recovery methods. Hemisphere trades on the TSX Venture Exchange as a Tier 1 issuer under the symbol “HME” and on the OTCQX Venture Marketplace under the symbol “HMENF”.

For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.hemisphereenergy.ca to view its corporate presentation or contact:

Don Simmons, President & Chief Executive Officer

Telephone: (604) 685-9255

Email: info@hemisphereenergy.ca

Website: www.hemisphereenergy.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/278155