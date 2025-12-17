US readies new Russia sanctions if Putin rejects peace deal, Bloomberg News reports

The U.S. is considering options such as targeting vessels in Russia’s so-called shadow fleet of tankers used to transport Moscow’s oil, and traders who facilitate the transactions, the report said.
Reuters could not immediately confirm the report. The White House and the U.S. State Department did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The new measures could be announced as early as this week, the report said.
Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent discussed the move when he met a group of European ambassadors earlier this week, the report added.
(Reporting by Gnaneshwar Rajan in Bengaluru, Editing by Louise Heavens)