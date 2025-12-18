Energy Transfer Announces Suspension of Development of Lake Charles LNG

Energy Transfer Cites Focus on Capital Allocation Discipline

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) announced today that it is suspending development of the Lake Charles LNG project in order to focus on allocating capital to its significant backlog of natural gas pipeline infrastructure projects that Energy Transfer believes provides superior risk/return profiles. Energy Transfer management has determined that its continued development of the project is not warranted by Energy Transfer but remains open to discussions with third parties who may have an interest in developing the project.

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE: ET) owns and operates one of the largest and most diversified portfolios of energy assets in the United States, with approximately 140,000 miles of pipeline and associated energy infrastructure. Energy Transfer’s strategic network spans 44 states with assets in all of the major U.S. production basins. Energy Transfer is a publicly traded limited partnership with core operations that include complementary natural gas midstream, intrastate and interstate transportation and storage assets; crude oil, natural gas liquids (“NGL”) and refined product transportation and terminalling assets; and NGL fractionation. Energy Transfer also owns the general partner interests, the incentive distribution rights and 28.5 million common units (representing approximately 15% of the aggregate outstanding common and Class D units) of Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN), and the general partner interests and 46.5 million common units (representing approximately 38% of the outstanding common units) of USA Compression Partners, LP (NYSE: USAC). For more information, visit the Energy Transfer LP website at www.energytransfer.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may include certain statements concerning expectations for the future that are forward-looking statements as defined by federal law. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond management’s control. An extensive list of factors that can affect future results, including new capital projects, are discussed in the Partnership’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Partnership undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect new information or events.

