Lycos Energy Inc. Announces Retirement of Kel Johnston from Board

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – December 18, 2025) – Lycos Energy Inc. (TSXV: LCX) (“Lycos” or the “Company“) announces that Mr. Kel Johnston will retire from his role as a director on the Company’s Board of Directors, effective December 31, 2025.

Mr. Johnston has served on the Board since 2018 under the Company’s predecessor, Chronos Resources Ltd., and continued his service through the Company’s transition to Lycos. The Board and management would like to thank Mr. Johnston for his many years of dedication, guidance and contributions to the Company and its shareholders, and wish him all the best in his retirement.

The Company will not be immediately appointing a replacement director and will review its board composition in due course.

About Lycos

Lycos is an oil-focused, exploration, development and production company based in Calgary, Alberta, operating high-quality, heavy-oil, development assets in Central Alberta.

