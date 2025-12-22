Argo’s October Oil Production

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – December 22, 2025) – Argo Gold Inc’s. (CSE: ARQ) (OTC Pink: ARBTF) (XFRA: A2ASDS) (XSTU: A2ASDS) (XBER: A2ASDS) (“Argo” or the “Company“) October 2025 oil production was 1,800 barrels, averaging 58 barrels per day. Oil prices averaged CAD$59 per barrel, and Argo’s oil revenue was $107,021 and net operating cash flow was $57,435.

October 2025 Oil Production Argo’s interest Argo’s Oil Revenue Argo’s net operating cash flow Lindbergh 1

(37.5% interest) 52 bbl/day 20 bbl/day $35,729 $22,012 Lloyd 1

(18.75% interest) 73 bbl/day 14 bbl/day $25,041 $13,142 Lindbergh 2

(37.5% interest) 43 bbl/day 16 bbl/day $25,841 $11,125 Lindbergh 3

(18.75% interest) 60 bbl/day 11 bbl/day $20,410 $11,156 October 2025 Total 58 bbl/day $107,021 $57,435

About Argo Gold

Argo Gold is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company, and an oil producer. Information on Argo Gold can be obtained from SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca and on Argo Gold’s website at www.argogold.com. Argo Gold is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (www.thecse.com) CSE: ARQ as well as OTC: ARBTF and XFRA, XSTU, XBER: A2ASDS.

Judy Baker, CEO

(416) 786-7860

jbaker@argogold.ca

www.argogold.com

